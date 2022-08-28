Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Doug Williams vacate NWA tag titles, new champs crowned at NWA 74

The NWA crowned new tag team champions at NWA 74 due to unfortunate circumstances.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Doug Williams were the reigning titleholders heading into the event to face Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf. During the pre-show, the NWA announced that Smith came down with an illness and would miss the match. Billy Corgan decided that the show must go on. He ordered the Commonwealth Connection to relinquish the NWA World Tag Team Championship.

The father and son duo of Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx stepped in as replacements. Williams handed over his title belt prior to the bout. Damian 666 was ringside in support of La Rebelion.

The action rocked all match long with several hot near falls. La Rebelion connected on a flying splash neckbreaker combo, but Luke kicked out on the cover. La Rebelion continued for a powerbomb flying lungblower to Luke. PJ made the save on the cover. Hawx Aerie rallied when La Rebelion went for the same move again. PJ shoved Bestia off the turnbuckles. Luke countered Mecha Wolf for a back body drop. Hawx Aerie hit an inverted atomic drop spinning heel kick combo on Mecha Wolf. Damian made the save by pulling Luke’s foot on the pinfall.

La Rebelion turned the tide with sneaky tactics. Bestia was outside messing with PJ in the Hawx Aerie corner to attract the referee’s attention. Damian took advantage to spit red mist in the face of Luke.

Mecha Wolf blasted PJ on a suicide dive, and Bestia scored a roll-up on Luke to win the titles. Bestia cradled Luke at an angle to keep the red mist stain out of the referee’s vision.

La Rebelion are now two-time NWA tag champs. Williams came out after the victory to show respect to the new titleholders.

This was a very good match. The close pinfalls had me on the edge of my seat. Hawx Aerie rose to the occasion making me believe they would have a triumphant babyface moment. Red mist said otherwise for a dramatic change in fortune.

Are you happy to see La Rebelion regain NWA gold?

