NWA 74 Night 2 live results: Seven title fights

NWA is in the midst of celebrating their 74th anniversary with a two-night event for NWA 74 in St. Louis, MO. Night 1 is in the books (results). Time for Night 2 on Sunday, August 28. Seven title fights are on the docket with Trevor Murdoch defending the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Tyrus, Kamille defending the NWA Women’s World Championship against Max The Impaler, Homicide defending the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship against Ricky Morton, and more.
It’s time. The NWA’s biggest event of the year is finally here. Will you be with us in #StLouis or watching LIVE on @FiteTV?— NWA (@nwa) August 27, 2022
⚡️ Pre-show action starts at 6pm CST. Tune in FREE on YouTube or order the full PPV now!!
Visit https://t.co/nuNjHqvCSZ now for details. pic.twitter.com/ww0EMxrwOu
The PPV starts at 8 pm ET available through Fite TV as a single show, a two-night bundle, or part of the NWA All Access package. The free pre-show kicks off at 7 pm ET on the NWA YouTube channel.
Join us for updates and have fun chatting in the open thread.
Results:
Pre-show
Submission Match: Doug Williams versus Rhett Titus ended in a draw. Ten-minute time limit. Titus was too enthusiastic on belly-to-belly suplex and went for a pinfall, which was not allowed. With one minute remaining, Titus crashed into the turnbuckle hurting his shoulder. Drop toehold by Williams to transition to a deep hammerlock. Titus refused to quit. Williams headbutt the shoulder and bridged over the top adding extra leverage. Titus shouted in agony. Ding, ding, ding. The bell rang for a draw as time expired.
Austin Idol flapped his gums hyping Cyon as the new national heavyweight champion.
Angelina Love defeated Taryn Terrell. Terrell played games games hiding under the ring, then bailing to ring the bell announcing herself as the winner. Love brought Terrell back for action. Love hit a flatliner and trapped her opponent in an octopus submission. Terrell raked the eyes to escape. Terrell went for a stunner, but Love blocked the maneuver and exploded for a pump kick to win.
Mercurio plans on making magic against “Magic” Jake Dumas by making his girl disappear. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett crashed the interview. OGK is a surprise entrant in the NWA United States Tag Team Championship battle royal.
Kerry Morton defeated Gustavo. Gustavo elbowed out of a fireman’s carry to set up a signature move with a dance dip. Morton escaped to land a jumping knee flush for victory.
BLK Jeez hyped his client, Tyrus, in the worlds title main event. He understands Austin Idol focusing on Cyon to strengthen their father-son bond. Jeez and Idol are stronger than ever with a plan for their team to control the NWA.
Queen Bee Match won by Natalia Markova. Rules were standard trios bout with winners challenging each other in an elimination triple threat. Natalia Markova, Missa Kate, & Madi Wrenkowski defeated Taya Valkyrie, KiLynn King, & Jennacide. Markova pinned Jennacide after she was hit by a running axe kick by Madi, a running knee by Kate, and a running facebuster by Markova. In the triple threat, Kate clocked Madi with a spinning high kick for a pinfall. Markova rallied for a double underhook DDT to pin Kate for victory. Markova received a queen’s crown as the prize.
PPV
Joe Galli, Velvet Sky, and Tim Storm opened the broadcast from the commentary table.
Still to come...
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Tyrus
NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Max The Impaler
NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. Ricky Morton
NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Cyon (c) vs. Anthony Mayweather
NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship: Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Kenzie Paige) (c) vs. The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) in a Kingshighway Street Fight
NWA United States Tag Team Championship: Tag team battle royal to crown winner including ILL Begotten (Alex Taylor & Jeremiah Plunkett), The Now (Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus), Miserably Faithful (Sal Rinauro & Gaagz The Gymp), Gold Rushhh (Marshe Rockett & Jordan Clearwater), Ruff ‘n’ Ready (D’vin & Deonte), The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky), Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx), Team Ambition (Mike Outlaw & Camaro Jackson), Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews), The Spectaculars (Rush Freeman & Brady Pierce), OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett), plus one more team
MLW National Openweight Championship: Davey Richards (c) vs. Thrillbilly Silas
Nick Aldis vs. Flip Gordon
Thom Latimer vs. EC3
Colby Corino vs. Caprice Coleman in 2-out-of-3 falls
Missouri Tornado Tag Team Match: Aron Stevens & Rodney Mack vs. Kratos & Pope
Mercurio vs. “Magic” Jake Dumas
Loading comments...