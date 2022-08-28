NWA 74 Night 2 live results: Seven title fights

NWA is in the midst of celebrating their 74th anniversary with a two-night event for NWA 74 in St. Louis, MO. Night 1 is in the books (results). Time for Night 2 on Sunday, August 28. Seven title fights are on the docket with Trevor Murdoch defending the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Tyrus, Kamille defending the NWA Women’s World Championship against Max The Impaler, Homicide defending the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship against Ricky Morton, and more.

The PPV starts at 8 pm ET available through Fite TV as a single show, a two-night bundle, or part of the NWA All Access package. The free pre-show kicks off at 7 pm ET on the NWA YouTube channel.

Results: