Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 20 results & Week 21 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Aug. 21-27 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, Powerrr, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, night one of NWA 74, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Lot going on in your world right now, Sam. How do you feel after winning our latest Community Wrestler Rankings?

His is the most compelling story on Friday nights, and it helped him outpace the return of one of the best wrestlers in the world, and back-to-back G1 Climax victories from another of the best.

Then there were two guys who wrestled a two-out-of-three falls match trying to prove who the best technical wrestler/sports entertainer in the world is.

And a return from a guy who calls himself the Best in the World, for a showdown with a guy who claims to be the answer to any & every problem in pro wrestling.

As the get ready to head to Wales, WWE’s other representation in our latest Weekly Top Ten comes from hard hitting blokes from Scotland and Ireland.

The G1 runner up rounds out our list, and adds a little more UK representation.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 19

1. Sami Zayn

2. Kenny Omega

3. Kazuchika Okada

4. Bryan Danielson

5. Daniel Garcia

6. CM Punk

7. Jon Moxley

8. Drew McIntyre

9. Sheamus

10. Will Ospreay

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where the Honorary Uce gives WWE some representation in the Top Ten...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Aug. 20

1. Jon Moxley - 64

2. Wardlow - 56

3. CM Punk - 49

4. Dax Harwood - 41.5

5. (tie) Konosuke Takeshita - 29

5. (tie) Claudio Castagnoli - 29

7. Cash Wheeler - 22

8. Sami Zayn - 21

9. Mark Briscoe - 20.5

10. Samoa Joe - 19

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.