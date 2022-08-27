NWA Roundup: Matt Cardona fiery promo, Velvet Sky slaps Dango, more!

Let’s check in on the National Wrestling Alliance.

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr (S9E11) featured a celebration of NWA’s 74th anniversary to build hype for the NWA 74 PPV two-night event (full card) on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28. It was the first time that every single member of the NWA roster was in attendance.

The best moment on the show was Matt Cardona delivering a fiery promo. He was flanked by Chelsea Green, Brian Myers, Mike Knox, and VSK. Cardona snatched the mic to deliver a message that he wants the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship back.

Matt Cardona: I have a message for the NWA universe watching at home, and I have a message for all my fellow NWA superstars here tonight. Thank you. Thank you for the months of well wishes. Thank you for the ‘get well soon’ cards, the balloons, the flowers, the stuffed animals. Thank you for the motivation and the inspiration to get 100% as soon as possible. I’m happy to say that I’m almost ready. I’m almost ready. And at NWA 74, there’s a big worlds heavyweight title match, but know how the match could be a little bit bigger? (starts shouting) If I was involved! I never lost the championship. Did i submit? Was I pinned? I am the real worlds champion, damn it! (Calmly speaking) Guys, I’m sorry. I’m sorry. I’m sorry. I’m sorry for losing my temper. I’m sorry for raising my voice. I’m just so passionate, you know? I love all you guys. I do. I love all you guys. All you watching at home, I love you too. Chelsea, I love you. Brian, I love you. Knoxy, I love you. VSK, I love you. And Kyle, I love you too. But you know what I love the most? (shouting again) The Ten Pounds of Gold! And when I’m back, I’m taking back what is mine.

That’s great passion putting over the value of NWA’s top prize. Cardona’s comeback journey begins at NWA 74 against an opponent of his choosing.

The main event was the Commonwealth Connection competing against the Spectaculars in a non-title bout. Tag champions Doug Williams and Davey Boy Smith Jr. had little trouble against Rush Freeman and Brady Pierce. It wasn’t a quick out, however, the Commonwealth Connection got the job done with efficiency. Smith delivered a big boot for Williams to German suplex Pierce for the win. The current champs will defend at NWA 74 against former champs Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf.

The NWA women’s tag champs were supposed to have a friendly exhibition singles bout against each other with the winner becoming captain of Pretty Empowered. Ella Envy veers to the heel side, while Kenzie Paige has babyface tendencies. Before they could get it on, Mercurio arrived with Hayley Shadows and Jaylee on his arm. An impromptu tag bout took place with Pretty Empowered earning an easy win via double superkick to pin Jaylee.

Pretty Empowered will defend the titles against The Hex at NWA 74. Allysin Kay and Marti Belle were observing the match and entered the ring afterward. Fisticuffs erupted with The Hex standing tall.

The show also had spicy tag team action in a triple threat elimination bout between Dirty Sexy Boys JTG & Dango, the father and son Hawx Aerie duo of Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx, and Rhett Titus & Gustavo Aguilar. Velvet Sky was on commentary eyeing Dango swivel his hips. “I want to see those hips move. Move! Get it, get it, get it, get it, good.” She also enjoyed the hip thrusting showdown between Dango and Gustavo. The Latin lover took flowers out of his pants to throw at Dango, who ate a rose petal. The crowd erupted into chants of, “This is awesome.”

During the match, Dango exited the ring to steal a kiss from Velvet. When Dango leaned in for the smooch, Velvet gave him five across the eyes. Slap! Dango and Velvet both liked it an erotic sort of way.

Unfortunately for Dango, PJ pounced for a flying crossbody off the apron and a cradle pin inside the ring to eliminate the Dirty Sexy Boys. Hawx Aerie bested Titus and Gustavo in the end for a teamwork pop-up powerslam to pin Gustavo for victory.

In other action, Chris Adonis defeated Caprice Coleman via Master Lock. Coleman had momentum, then Adonis ducked a high kick to lock in the submission. Jennacide dismantled Kayla Kassidy to win the squash via piledriver.

The closing scene for the broadcast was chaos. The ILL Begotten attacked the Spectaculars, then the Miserably Faithful attacked both teams in a melee.

