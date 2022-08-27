NWA 74 Night 1 live results: Women’s world championship main event, Matt Cardona returns, more!

The National Wrestling Alliance is ready for action in honor of their 74th anniversary from St. Louis, MO. NWA 74 spans two nights for double the fun (full card). Night 1 on Saturday, August 27 features four championship bouts, a tables match, the return of Matt Cardona, and the debut of EC3. The main event is a showdown between Kamille and Taya Valkyrie for the NWA Women’s World Championship.

The PPV starts at 8 pm ET available through Fite TV as a single show, a two-night bundle, or part of the NWA All Access package. The free pre-show kicks off at 7 pm ET the NWA YouTube channel.

Results:

Pre-show

Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews) defeated Gold Rushhh (Marshe Rockett & Jordan Clearwater). Joe Cazana and Austin Idol were ringside to support their teams. Cazana ducked a jumping leg lariat from Rockett to grab a waistlock into the ropes for a roll-up win.

Jay Bradley returned hoping to compete, but he has not been medically cleared. Bradley had a humongous bulge in his crotch from elephantitis.

The Hard Times PPV will take place in New Orleans on November 12.

Rhett Titus defeated VSK. Titus replaced Luke Hawx for reasons to be specified later. VSK worked the shoulder. Titus rallied by working the lower back. VSK launched for a frog splash, but Titus got his knees up. Titus finished with a belly-to-belly suplex.

Rodney Mack defeated Pope. Aron Stevens was ringside to offer distractions and physical interference in support of Mack. When Pope had momentum to finish, Stevens hopped onto the apron. Pope popped him with an elbow. Mack grabbed Pope from behind for the Euthanizer choke to win.

After the match, Stevens and Mack stomped a mudhole in Pope. Kratos returned to the NWA for the save. He was former partners with Stevens as tag team champions. Kratos suplexed Stevens across the ring. Mack pulled Stevens to safety.

Bully Ray spoke about the tables match against Mike Knox. Bully was a guest of the NWA thanking fans and showing respect when Knox went into business for himself to put Bully through a table. They have history with the Aces & Eights, and Knox held a grudge. A tables match is the only way for Bully to settle this. He has no idea if this will be his last night in the NWA. There are no guarantees in wrestling, but Bully guarantees that Knox goes through a table tonight.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. is out with an illness. Billy Corgan made the call to move forward with the NWA World Tag Team Championship match. The Commonwealth Connection are forced to relinquish the titles. Instead of Smith & Doug Williams as the reigning champions, they will be replaced by Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx against Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf. A new champion will be crowned.

Pick Your Poison: Caprice Coleman & Gustavo Aguilar defeated Colby Corino & Wreckingball Legursky. If Corino wins, then he gets the stipulation of a 30-minute iron man match against Coleman on Night 2. If Coleman wins, then he gets the stipulation of a 2-out-of-3 falls match against Corino on Night 2. Hot tag to Coleman to run wild. He mounted Corino for punches in the corner. Legursky charged, Coleman leaped up to dodge, Legursky crashed into Corino. Coleman locked in a chokehold on Legursky for the quick tap to win. Corino was irate at Legursky, so Wreckingball pie-faced him. Legursky might have made a babyface turn by showing sportsmanship for a respectful handshake to the winners.

PPV

The NWA 74 broadcast opened with highlights of Harley Race defending the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Terry Funk in 2-out-of-3 falls on July 1, 1977. Transition to a montage of current NWA stars to the tune of, “Bullet with Butterfly Wings,” by Smashing Pumpkins.

