NWA 74 Anniversary PPV preview & full card

The National Wrestling Alliance is celebrating their 74th anniversary with the NWA 74 PPV from St. Louis, MO. It will be a two night event on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28.

Lend your ears to the sound of Billy Corgan as he runs down the NWA 74 lineup.

The NWA 74 full card includes:

Night 1 (August 27)

NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox Burke Invitational: Women’s gauntlet match to earn a title shot including Samantha Starr, Angelina Love, KiLynn King, Tootie Lynn, Missa Kate, Max The Impaler, Madi Wrenkowski, Jennacide, Natalia Markova, and Taryn Terrell

EC3 vs. Mims

Chris Adonis vs. Odinson

Beelzebub’s Bedlam Match: Miserably Faithful (Judais, Sal Rinauro, & Gaagz The Gymp) vs. ILL Begotten (Alex Taylor, Jeremiah Plunkett, & Danny Dealz)

Pre-show: Pope vs. Rodney Mack

Pre-show: Luke Hawx vs. VSK

Pre-show: Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews) vs. Gold Rushhh (Marshe Rockett & Jordan Clearwater)

Night 2 (August 28)

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Tyrus

Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Kenzie Paige) (c) vs. The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) in a Kingshighway Street Fight NWA United States Tag Team Championship: Tag team battle royal to crown winner including ILL Begotten (Alex Taylor & Jeremiah Plunkett), The Now (Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus), Miserably Faithful (Sal Rinauro & Gaagz The Gymp), Gold Rushhh (Marshe Rockett & Jordan Clearwater), Ruff ‘n’ Ready (D’vin & Deonte), The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky), Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx), Team Ambition (Mike Outlaw & Camaro Jackson), Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews), The Spectaculars (Rush Freeman & Brady Pierce), plus 2 more teams

Thom Latimer vs. Judais

Colby Corino vs. Caprice Coleman

Mercurio vs. “Magic” Jake Dumas

Pre-show: Angelina Love vs. Taryn Terrell

The big story for Night 1 is the women’s world title bout as the headliner. Kamille will defend the NWA Women’s World Championship against Taya Valkyrie. Personally, I don’t anticipate a title change. But if it happens, Taya has the star power to make it worthwhile for the NWA. On paper, this is an even matchup. What advantage Kamille may possess in strength, it isn’t enough to overpower Taya’s veteran experience and will to win. La Wera Loca is no stranger to the big moment. Taya is current AAA women’s champion, MLW women’s champion, and titleholder for various other promotions scattered across the globe.

Matt Cardona is making his return to the ring three months after a bicep tear. Cardona aims to prove that he is always ready by facing an opponent of his choosing. This should put Cardona back on track to challenge for the NWA Worlds heavyweight Championship, a title he was forced to relinquish due to injury.

Night 2 features two high-profile title bouts. Trevor Murdoch will defend the Ten Pounds of Gold against Tyrus. That bout is guaranteed to be a bruiser. The winner between Kamille and Taya will defend the women’s strap against the winner of the Burke Invitational gauntlet match. I’ve got my eye on Max The Impaler. Max is the type of destructive powerhouse that could maul Kamille and Taya, especially if they don’t come in at 100%.

The overarching cloud above NWA 74 is the drama with Nick Aldis. He earned #1 contender status fair and square. Corgan abused his power to strip Aldis of the status then left Aldis out to hang until a short-notice announcement to wrestle Flip Gordon. Something is fishy in NWA land. Aldis will kick off the festivities with an open forum. No doubt feathers will be ruffled.

While waiting for NWA 74, enjoy Aldis versus Gordon with the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship on the line at ROH Honor For All in 2018.

The NWA 74 PPV portion starts at 8 pm ET both Saturday and Sunday. The show is available for viewing through Fite TV as single shows, a bundle, or part of the NWA All Access package. The free pre-show begins at 6 pm ET on the NWA YouTube channel.

How does the NWA 74 card stack up in your eye? Which match at NWA 74 are you most eager for?