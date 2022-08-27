Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Johnny Gargano “strongly considered” signing with AEW before Vince McMahon left WWE, per Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. There were those in AEW interested in signing Gargano, but “for whatever reason” Tony Khan opted not to make him an offer.
- Meltzer confirmed the entire Legado del Fantasma group will head to the main roster with Santos Escobar. In addition to Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro & Elektra Lopez moving up to Raw or SmackDown, Meltzer reiterated recent reports on Solo Sikoa and said Indi Hartwell has also been discussed for promotion, but right now there is “no time frame for either.”
- Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee & the Undertaker were also guests at Vince McMahon’s 77th birthday celebration this week, says PW Insider.
- At the AEW talent meeting this week, the WON reports Tony Khan made it clear he wouldn’t be a “pushover” when it comes to creative. In the past, Khan would sometimes adjust plans if he thought a wrestler’s “demands” were better than his ideas.
- Insider noted that Theory is billed as “Austin Theory” for this weekend’s house shows, but couldn’t confirm if it was an error or if he’ll be getting his first name back.
- Given that former AEW World Champion Hangman Page currently has nothing lined up for All Out 2022, there is speculation that Dark Order will make it to the finals of the Trios Championship tournament, and Page will end up replacing one of the Dark Order members in the match.
