Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- According to Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, CM Punk’s drama with Hangman Page was never brought up in Tony Khan’s backstage meeting with the AEW roster before this week’s Dynamite.
- There are people in AEW who believe that Punk is the reason why Colt Cabana is no longer on AEW television. However, Meltzer said Punk has told people that’s not the case.
- Per PW Insider, while many of the people who spoke at the AEW meeting (like Tony Schiavone, the Young Bucks, and Chris Jericho) used an encouraging tone to rally the troops, Kenny Omega took a harsher “tough love” approach in his speech towards the locker room.
- F4WOnline’s Bryan Alvarez heard that “the vast majority” of people came out of the meeting feeling better about things, but some people did not.
- Multiple outlets claim that Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter legitimately don’t like Thunder Rosa, partially because she works too stiff. Meltzer says the original plan was for Rosa to lose the AEW women’s world title at All Out, before she was pulled from the show due to injury.
- Insider says there’s “a lot of talk over the last week” in WWE about calling up Solo Sikoa to the main roster, and it could happen in September.
- There’s also been talk of WWE’s interest in NJPW wrestler Jonah, who previously wrestled in NXT as Bronson Reed. That comes from Andrew Zarian on We’re Live, Pal.
- Sammy Guevara was said to be difficult to work with in recent programs with Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, and Sonjay Dutt, according to Fightful. As far as the backstage altercation between Guevara and Eddie Kingston is concerned, it was the way Guevara carried himself leading up to and after the verbal shot on Eddie that set him off. For example, Sammy obnoxiously smiled in Eddie’s face when Eddie confronted him about what he said in the ring.
