First look at NJPW’s new Women’s championship design

New Japan’s been doling out information about their plan to include more women’s wrestling from their sister promotion Stardom on their shows. We know when & where they’ll feature joshi performers in addition to their usual roster of male ones, and we know what the women will be fighting for — the brand new, IWGP Women’s championship.

And now we have an idea of what that title is going to look like.

Tokyo Sports had it first, then Stardom & NJPW tweeted it out. We’ll need to see the strap these are mounted on before we make a final determination, but...

At least with the center plate, it seems like they’re trying to split the difference between a classic look and the divisive one they debuted last year for the IWGP World Heavyweight title. But we’ll withhold judgement until we see the final version.

Give us your early impressions. While we’re waiting for the finished product, we’ll look forward to October’s tournament matches, the crowning of the first champion at Historic X-Over on Nov. 20, and their first defense Jan. 4 in the Tokyo Dome at Wrestle Kingdom 17.