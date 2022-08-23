Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- Wrestling Observer says Gigi Dolin suffered a concussion in Toxic Attraction’s match last Friday on SmackDown. Prior to the injury, plans called for Dolin & Jacy Jayne to be on last night’s Raw to build to their next tournament match.
- In response to popular speculation Nikkita Lyons was pulled from last week’s SmackDown because she wasn’t in compliance with Canadian vaccine requirements, Lyons tweeted “it didn’t have anything to do with the vaccine.” She’s considering explaining the situation further on her social media.
- After Dave Meltzer tweeted that “another former key NXT person” might be returning to WWE along with Brian “Road Dogg” James, Fightful Select reported the company’s interested in bringing back Ryan Katz. The former NXT writer/producer was released in January, and has been doing a podcast with James.
- Fightful says the Good Brothers extended their Impact contracts through August so they can work this month’s tapings, but Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows will be free agents after an already scheduled two week run with New Japan in September.
- Canadian indie promoter Graeme Keam posted a Facebook video accusing No Way Jose of switching the destination on a plane ticket he sent him as part of a booking so the ex-WWE wrestler (real name Levis Valenzuela ) could try out for AEW last weekend instead. After the video went viral, Keam updated it to say, “The money was returned.”
