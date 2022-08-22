Savio Vega hospitalized in Puerto Rico

Savio Vega is probably best known to wrestling fans from his 1990s run with the then-WWF, which included feuds with rising stars Steve Austin and Rocky Maivia. The 58 year old has stayed plenty busy since his last WWE match in 1998*, though. That’s included work in the ring and behind the scenes for MLW, but for the most part Vega’s been working for the IWA in his native Puerto Rico.

It was that promotion which revealed on Saturday (Aug. 20) Vega had been rushed to the hospital. As of last report, the Nation of Domination veteran is still hospitalized, but is said to be in stable condition while undergoing tests & treatment.

Ayer sábado Savio Vega tuvo que ser trasladado de emergencia a un hospital. Aún se encuentra bajo tratamiento.



Necesita descansar para lograr recuperar lo más pronto posible.



Tiene su teléfono a la mano para comunicarse solo con sus familiares. Solicitamos espacio. Gracias. pic.twitter.com/tLwxZlJjcA — IWA Puerto Rico (@IWAPuertoRico) August 21, 2022

En una actualización para nuestra fanaticada, el Boricua Mayor Savio Vega continúa en el hospital y se encuentra bajo una serie de tratamientos. Le deseamos una pronta recuperación. https://t.co/D0wPEXtcWe pic.twitter.com/9tSGvvpV1r — IWA Puerto Rico (@IWAPuertoRico) August 21, 2022

Hopefully the medical professionals have things well in hand, but feel free to join us in sending good thoughts and well wishes to Savio. We’ll keep you posted on his condition.