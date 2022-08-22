Okada’s a dad!

A few months back, we learned that Japanese pop culture power couple of New Japan Pro-Wrestling superstar Kazuchika Okada and singer & anime voice actress Suzuko Mimori were expecting their first child in August. Okada planned to work through the G1 Climax — a plan that worked out quite well, as last week he captured his fourth win in NJPW’s iconic tournament, and second in a row.

The more important part of the plan has worked out well, too. In a post-G1 press conference last Friday (Aug. 19), Okada revealed that his wife recently gave birth to their son. He’ll be taking paternity leave, but plans to be back in New Japan soon:

“... the other day my son was born. I’ve been lucky enough to receive some paternity leave from the company, which I’m very grateful for, and as I take a little bit of time off, I’ll be refreshing and then coming back to kick ass in the next tour.”

NJPW’s Burning Spirit tour starts on Sept. 2, and is scheduled to run for most of that month. The Rainmaker is also being promoted for the company’s return to London for two Royal Quest shows on Oct. 1-2, and has been announced for a match against the only man to beat him in the G1, JONAH, on Oct. 10’s Declaration of Power show. The Wrestle Kingdom main event contract Okada won in G1 won’t be on the line in that one, but tradition dictates he defend it at least once before Jan. 4 in the Tokyo Dome.

But that’s not important now. Congrats to Mimorin & Okada! Enjoy the new little dude.