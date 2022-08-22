Mickie James’ friends advance to America’s Got Talent finals

An interesting story of pop culture for die-hard fans of Mickie James, the NWA, and Impact Wrestling is taking shape on national television. The country music group Chapel Hart advanced to the finals of America’s Got Talent, and there is a tie-in to professional wrestling.

Chapel Hart are pals with James and collaborated on the song, “Grown Ass Woman.” The musical trio consists of sisters Danica Hart and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle.

That song was used as the theme for the NWA’s all-women PPV called Empowerrr.

Chapel Hart has also palled around with James in the Impact Zone. Chapel Hart sang the national anthem for Impact’s No Surrender special event in February. Impact even shot a scene of Tasha Steelz attacking James on stage during a concert with Chapel Hart.

@IMPACTWRESTLING was truly a knockout experience! ✨@MickieJames YOU TOOK HOME THE TITLE TONIGHT BABY!!! ✨ you are in our city… TONIGHT WE CELEBRATE! If you see on bourbon street ACT LIKE YOU KNOW! #IMPACTonAXSTV #WorldChampion #knockout #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/OqDjCXyCZA — Chapel Hart (@ChapelHartBand) February 20, 2022

When Chapel Hart appeared on America’s Got Talent, they made a very positive impression singing, “The Girls Are Back In Town.”

That performance earned praise from notorious show judge Simon Cowell.

James tweeted her support, “I just love them. That is all.”

While waiting for Chapel Hart’s next appearance on America’s Got Talent, give a listen to James’ newest single, “Pissed.” Language warning for the lyrics. Mickie is really, really mad in the song.

Best of luck to Chapel Hart as they continue their journey onward and upward.