PW Insider recently noted that another way wrestlers in WWE will have freedom since Triple H took over is with interviews with media. They’ll apparently be able to “be themselves and speak more.”

Bryan Alvarez claimed on Wrestling Observer Live that one of the reasons WWE wants a TV-14 rating is so they don’t have to edit out fans chanting certain things.

Insider’s sources tell them “the door is open” to bring back some of the recently released NXT UK talents when NXT Europe relaunches next year.

According to Fightful, Angelo Parker and Matt Menard have signed contract extensions with AEW.

Tenille Dashwood seemed to confirm she’s a free agent after folks noticed she had been removed from the Impact Wrestling roster page. Insider says her contract expired.

