NWA Roundup: Velvet Sky gives away title shot to beloved veteran, more!

Let’s check in on the National Wrestling Alliance.

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr (S9E10) featured Velvet Sky giving away her title shot to a beloved veteran.

This story has multiple pieces. Sky earned a title opportunity last year as part of the winning team in a champions series contest. Since Sky is retired from in-ring competition, she never used the prize.

Fast forward to the this week’s Powerrr, Tim Storm competed against former Impact wrestler Larry D. Storm and Larry duked it out in a short slugfest. Larry had momentum and sized up a crushing lariat. Storm ducked and landed a lariat of his own. Storm added a back elbow. Larry ran the ropes ducking under a big boot but ran back into a swinging side slam from Storm. That maneuver earned the win for Storm.

After watching Storm in action, Sky was motivated to gift the title shot to him.

The background to that decision revolves around Storm as former titleholder of the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. In a feud with Nick Aldis, one of the stipulations to blow off their feud was that Storm never challenges again if he loses. Storm lost and shifted over to a commentary role while occasionally wrestling. That’s where he built a friendship with Sky. Current world champ Trevor Murdoch used his stroke recently to remove Storm’s stipulation. That is what allows Storm the right to cash in Sky’s shot for the Ten Pounds of Gold in the near future. This swerve provides an interesting twist for a beloved veteran to get one last shot at glory at 57 years of age.

In other action, women’s champion Kamille dominated Hayley Shadows to win via spear in a non-title bout. Rodney Mack muscled BLK Jeez around the ring for victory via Euthanizer choke. In the aftermath, Mack disrespected Jeez, Jeez dropkicked Mack in the back, Aron Stevens attacked Jeez, and Tyrus scared Stevens out of the ring. This skirmish could be a step in plotting Stevens’ return from retirement. Angelina Love & Chelsea Green defeated Paola Blaze & Rylee via side Russian leg sweep and bicycle kick combo finisher to Rylee.

On the promo tip, Jeremiah Plunkett fired Rush Freeman from ILL Begotten as the weak link in the chain. Plunkett introduced Brady Pierce as the replacement teammate. Pierce disliked Plunkett’s treatment of Freeman and decided not to join. Freeman and Pierce bonded over Dos Equis beer with lime to become pals. Plunkett’s public plan left egg on his face.

The show closed with a TV title bonus match from August 6, 2021. Tyrus won the belt from Pope. Pope worked the leg early and often. That hampered Tyrus’ power game throughout. Pope accidentally dropkicked Tyrus into the referee. Austin Idol caused a distraction in the ring for Tyrus to land the heart punch on Pope for victory.

The latest episode of NWA USA (S3E9) featured developments in the women’s tag team division.

Pretty Empowered will wrestle the Hex at NWA 74. Even though Kenzie Paige and Ella Envy are champs, they don’t seem to be on the same strategic level. Paige is more babyface, when Envy is more schemer. It was announced that the partners will wrestle each other in friendly competition on Powerrr. The unofficial stipulation for the match is that the victor will be team captain.

Allysin Kay & Marti Belle warmed up for NWA 74 with a win over Kaci Lennox & Missa Kate. Belle turned the tide on the hot tag. Belle unloaded a discus forearm to Lennox stumbling over to Kay for a back suplex. Belle finished with a Pedigree to win.

In other action, Mercurio defeated Matt Vine via Unprettier after arguing about touching each other’s face.

If you missed the news, Nick Aldis has a match for NWA 74. Billy Corgan is bringing in Flip Gordon as Aldis’ opponent. Even though the National Treasure was stripped of #1 contender status, he is taking the high road to give the fans an effort worthy of their money.

All I can promise is to any fans that choose to buy a ticket to Night 2 (Sun 28th) in St Louis, that I will do everything I can to make sure you get your money's worth.

Taryn Terrell was announced as a participant in the Burke Invitational.

Taryn Terrell enters the Burke Invitational at #NWA74!



Stunt woman, champion, manager of wrestlers and brands. The only thing @IAmTarynTerrell hasn't done yet is winning 'The Burke.' If she can win the gauntlet... she has her chance!



️ https://t.co/YhcbNPWv5N

@FiteTV pic.twitter.com/01iO5qDq6c — NWA (@nwa) August 21, 2022

Terrell joins Samantha Starr, Angelina Love, KiLynn King, Tootie Lynn, Missa Kate, Max The Impaler, Madi Wrenkowski, Jennacide, and Natalia Markova in the contest. King had the hubris to demand rights as first entrant in an effort to prove herself. The winner of that gauntlet earns a women’s title shot.

