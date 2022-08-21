MLW Roundup: AAA and DRAGONGATE stars coming to Super Series, Von Erichs film, more!

Even though MLW is on summer vacation, they haven’t stopped making moves. Let’s check in with the latest news from the promotion that never sleeps.

MLW is coming back with the Super Series event on September 18 in Norcross, GA. The Super Series concept is to bring in talent from partnering promotions as a strategic alliance. AAA and DRAGONGATE are aboard.

MLW debuts in Atlanta this September with Super Series https://t.co/jvOJnZ5xx3 — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) July 22, 2022

The Super Series main event will be Alexander Hammerstone defending the MLW World Heavyweight Championship against Bandido.

Collecting championships from Mexico to the United Kingdom, Bandido now has MLW’s most cherished gold on his mind. Grabbing this prize wouldn’t just bring him bragging rights for AAA and his homeland but make him the World Champion.



Learn more at: https://t.co/InRz3oF1Hz. pic.twitter.com/7k3mQDse4R — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) August 13, 2022

Bandido was previously booked for a title bout at Battle Riot, but injury forced him to step aside. The former ROH world champion is recuperated and rocking the ring all around Mexico and the USA.

Hammerstone is working on just the right move to take care of Bandido.

My main goal in wrestling right now Is adding more rotations to this move. pic.twitter.com/K0md0D1BN9 — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) August 15, 2022

MLW also revealed a few DRAGONGATE participants for the show. Shun Skywalker and SB KENTo will be making their MLW debuts.

MLW described Shun Skywalker as:

Representing DRAGONGATE and the infamous Z-Brats, Shun Skywalker is a former Open The Dream Gate Champion. Heralded as arguably the best wrestler in Japan, if not in the entire sport itself, Skywalker is perhaps in a league of his own. “Skywalker has been the most requested wrestler MLW fans have hoped to see in an MLW ring since we began a strategic alliance with DRAGONGATE,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Now the day has arrived when Skywalker will walk down that aisle and fight in Major League Wrestling. I want to thank the entire DRAGONGATE organization, as well as Mr. Kido being a part of this historic card in Atlanta.” A cunning fighter, Skywalker was once a popular wrestler in DR only to crave more and perhaps in the process embrace his inner dark heart. Since then, the delusional fighter has caused havoc for his former teammates in the Masquerade faction… but what will he do in MLW?

MLW described SB KENTo as:

Representing DRAGONGATE and the infamous Z-Brats, SB KENTo is a former Open The Twin Gate Champion, a two-time Open The Brave Gate Champion and an Open The Triangle Gate Champion. All belts won in a mere 3 year window, made even more impressive given he debuted in 2019. Confident, if not flagrantly cocky, SB KENTo is a rising star within DRAGONGATE. Aligned with Shun Skywalker, this obnoxious upstart is a technical force, crushing skulls with his brainbuster, “SBK” is also known to end matches with his brilliant bridging straight jacket German suplex and sharpshooter.

The MLW TV product hits airwaves again in September with fresh episodes of Fusion. Catch up on past shows through YouTube and Fite TV to be ready for the fall season premiere.

In other event news, MLW will be holding Fightland in Philadelphia on October 30. No matches have been announced yet. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 23 at 10 am ET.

For the merch game, MLW announced a licensing partnership with Hot Topic for fashion apparel and accessories. Alexander Hammerstone, Jacob Fatu, Taya Valkyrie, Davey Richards, and Microman are among the first wave of goods. Check out the stash at the Hot Topic store.

The latest edition of DEC0DED from filmmaker Bobby Hennes profiles the Von Erichs. Ross and Marshall discussed their MLW careers. Wrestling is in their blood and scratches an itch like nothing else. Their brotherly bond gives them a tremendous advantage in tag team action.

MLW! MLW! MLW!