Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 19 results & Week 20 vote

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Aug. 14-20 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, Powerrr, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, New Japan’s G1 Climax 32 shows, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

A message from Jon Moxley...

He’s been a divisive figure in the community, but the Death Rider still had enough support to take the top spot (in more ways than one… see below). His last challenger and next opponent made the cut too.

It’s a hoss-irific edition of the Rankings, with the Ring General/Intercontinental champion, the Aussie kaiju who upset Okada, and the All Mighty United States titleholder all placing.

His signature staying out of a coffin trick put Sting’s little buddy in the top five.

They didn’t outpace the field like last week, but two of Triple H’s faves were represented.

The Trustbusters unexpected fourth member rounds out the list.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 18

1. Jon Moxley

2. Gunther

3. JONAH

4. Darby Allin

5. CM Punk

6. Tommaso Ciampa

7. Chris Jericho

8. Bobby Lashley

9. Dexter Lumis

10. Sonny Kiss

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Wherein that “see below” from the bullet points is explained, and we’ve got a car crash in tenth place...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Aug. 13

1. Jon Moxley - 60

2. Wardlow - 56

3. CM Punk - 44

4. Dax Harwood - 41.5

5. (tie) Konosuke Takeshita - 29

5. (tie) Claudio Castagnoli - 29

7. Cash Wheeler - 22

8. Mark Briscoe - 20.5

9. Samoa Joe - 19

10. (tie) HOOK - 18

10. (tie) MJF - 18

10. (tie) Darby Allin - 18

10. (tie) Gunther - 18

