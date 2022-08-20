CMLL held one of their fan favorite events Friday night (Aug. 19, 2022) with the International Gran Prix. CMLL put together a Mexican national team to compete against a team of stars from across the world in a torneo cibernetico.

The International Gran Prix teams were:

Mexico: Mistico, Volador Jr., Ultimo Guerrero, Soberano Jr., Titan, Atlantis Jr., Stuka Jr., Templario

Mistico, Volador Jr., Ultimo Guerrero, Soberano Jr., Titan, Atlantis Jr., Stuka Jr., Templario International: El Mesias, Tiger Mask, Matt Taven, Lince Dorado, Robbie Eagles, Rocky Romero, Kenny King, Oraculo

CMLL kicked off the main event in style with the military band unfurling the Mexico flag and playing the national anthem. That’s the type of pomp and circumstance to make the event feel special.

¡Vaya ceremonia protocolaria! El #GrandPrixCMLL ha iniciado oficialmente luego de rendir honores a la Bandera Nacional en esta noche de #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/nW3iVpgIX6 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 20, 2022

Tensions were high, and a brawl broke out before the opening bell. The match went close to one hour in action. Oraculo was the first elimination via flying torpedo splash from Stuka Jr. Titan was the second elimination via shooting star press from Lince Dorado. Robbie Eagles was the third elimination via springboard moonsault from Soberano Jr. Templario was the fourth elimination via frog splash from Matt Taven.

The international squad gained their first numbers advantage when Stuka Jr. was the fifth elimination via flying blockbuster from Kenny King. The international team continued momentum with Soberano Jr. as the sixth elimination via armbar from Rocky Romero. Team Mexico got back on track when Atlantis Jr. used La Atlantida torture rack submission to eliminate Lince Dorado seventh. Mistico evened the score with a springboard flipping senton to eliminate Kenny King eighth.

Eight luchadores remained with four on each side. Team Mexico still had Mistico, Volador Jr., Ultimo Guerrero, and Atlantis Jr. fighting for honor. The international crew had El Mesias, Tiger Mask, Matt Taven, and Rocky Romero aiming to spoil the party.

Atlantis Jr. was the ninth elimination via crucifix bomb pin from Tiger Mask. Matt Taven bit the dust as the tenth elimination via inverted superplex from Ultimo Guerrero. Shenanigans followed next. Rocky Romero kicked out strong on a pin sending Ultimo Guerrero into the referee. El Mesias took advantage for a low blow kick to Ultimo Guerrero. The referee missed the cheating tactic and counted three for the eleventh elimination. Mistico got revenge to submit El Mesias on a whirling armbar for the twelfth elimination.

Down to the final four with Mistico and Volador Jr. against Tiger Mask and Rocky Romero. Tiger Mask came strong with a double underhook powerbomb on Mistico for the thirteenth elimination. Volador Jr. dramatically battled the odds to pin Rocky Romero on a Mexican Destroyer for the fourteenth elimination.

Volador Jr. and Tiger Mask squared off as the final two. Tiger Mask performed a pair of roll-ups but couldn’t keep Volador Jr. down. Volador Jr. came back for a superkick and backcracker. Tiger Mask recovered for a double underhook powerbomb. 1, 2, Volador kicked out!

The action continued with a tiger superplex from Tiger Mask. Volador rallied to execute a Spanish Fly slam. 1, 2, 3! Volador Jr. was victorious for Mexico as the lone survivor. The winner received a special trophy as a prize. Volador Jr. is now a three-time International Gran Prix winner with victories in 2016, 2019, and 2022.

¡El #GrandPrixCMLL se quedó en México! Volador Jr. escribió con letras de oro su nombre como el máximo ganador de esta competición al superar en la final al legendario Tiger Mask.

https://t.co/0Ijz8kSllE #CMLL #LuchaLibre #GrandPrixCMLL #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/KbfbE0tbNS — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 20, 2022

Enjoy all the wild highlights from the CMLL International Gran Prix. The video package is definitely worth watching for cool moves.

In other action on the card, Hechicero retained the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship against Euforia. The challenger had momentum working submissions, then the champion turned the tide taking Euforia on a ride for a magistral cradle transitioning to a wrenching arm submission for victory. Hechicero’s reign stands at 329 days and counting.

Take a peak at the championship highlights.

