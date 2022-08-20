Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- The current plan for All Out is still to have CM Punk face Jon Moxley in a title unification match, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter. There doesn’t seem to be a backup plan.
- After Adam Page’s “worker’s rights” promo to CM Punk, Voices of Wrestling’s Joe Lanza says there was a blow-up that led to a closed door meeting with Tony Khan. Punk reportedly told people after the meeting that he would never job to Hangman Page. It’s not known if that’s still Punk’s stance.
- Regarding reports Punk almost didn’t show up to Dynamite this week, Wade Keller said on a PWTorch VIPAudio show: “I can report that Tony Khan went into Punk’s locker room and spent a decent amount of time with him one on one [Wednesday] afternoon. I can also report that Punk did not seem agitated or distracted or not his usual self right before Dynamite started.”
- While reiterating that the Punk/Page beef is not a work (or didn’t start as one), Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez said the AEW locker room is divided by the issue. Some are furious with Punk because Page is well liked. Others think Page started it and are mad at him.
- Per WrestleVotes, WWE loved how things went with Nashville as the host city for SummerSlam 2022. Nashville is on the list of potential host cities for SummerSlam 2023, and a choice should be made by early next year.
- Talent within New Japan do not believe Kota Ibushi will be back with the company, per the WON.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
