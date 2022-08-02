G1 main event gives us a surprising leader & a future title match

Another week of G1 Climax 32 continued today (Aug. 2) in Shizuoka.

My man Tom Ishii finds himself pretty much out of the running after another loss, while Filthy Tom picked up his first points by scouting his opponent and wearing a cup for low blow defense.

B Block had two matches on the card, and the other saw Tama Tonga grab a share of second. KENTA put Hirooki Goto's dreams of running away with C Block to sleep.

Then the main event saw a big upset, with David Finlay grabbing the lead in D Block and earning himself a likely shot at the official IWGP United States title by pinning the champ, Will Ospreay. After the match, Finlay handed the version of the U.S. title he took off his old tag partner Juice Robinson over to Ospreay, telling the Aerial Assassin his next defense needed to be against him.

• Great O-Khan def. Tomohiro Ishii via pinfall after The Eliminator • Tom Lawlor def. Toru Yano via pinfall after Nasty Knee on the Brain • Tama Tonga def. SANADA via pinfall after Gun Stun • KENTA def. Hirooki Goto via pinfall after Go To Sleep • David Finlay def. Will Ospreay via pinfall with Trash Panda

Here’s the updated standings, where the contenders are separating themselves from the pretenders:

A Block Kazuchika Okada (3-0-0): 6

Bad Luck Fale (2-2-0): 4

Jeff Cobb (2-1-0): 4

JONAH (1-1-0): 2

Lance Archer (1-2-0): 2

Tom Lawlor (1-2-0): 2

Toru Yano (1-3-0): 2 B Block Jay White (3-0-0): 6

Tama Tonga (2-1-0): 4

SANADA (2-2-0): 4

Taichi (1-1-0): 2

Chase Owens (1-2-0): 2

Great-O-Khan (1-2-0): 2

Tomohiro Ishii (1-3-0): 2 C Block Hirooki Goto (2-1-0): 4

Hiroshi Tanahashi (2-1-0): 4

Zack Sabre Jr. (2-1-0): 4

EVIL (1-1-0): 2

Aaron Henare (1-2-0): 2

Tetsuya Naito (1-2-0): 2

KENTA (1-2-0): 2 D Block David Finlay (3-1-0): 6

Will Ospreay (2-1-0): 4

YOSHI-HASHI (1-1-0): 2

El Phantasmo (1-1-0): 2

Juice Robinson (1-2-0): 2

Shingo Takagi (1-2-0): 2

Yujiro Takahashi (1-2-0): 2

Action resumes Friday in Ehime, with Tetsuya Naito & Hiroshi Tanahashi in action, a HOSS FIGHT between JONAH & Jeff Cobb.

You can see all the remaining matches on the full schedule here, and watch every show with a subscription to the NJPWWorld streaming service here. Key matches from this year’s G1 are also airing Thursday nights on New Japan’s English-language AXS series.