Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Regarding yesterday’s report that Sasha Banks & Naomi are returning to WWE, Dave Meltzer wrote in Wrestling Observer’s Daily Update, “I don’t know that it’s signed yet but it is moving in that direction and internally they do expect it to happen.”
- Despite the angle that played out after her match at SummerSlam, PW Insider says Ronda Rousey is still listed internally at WWE as SmackDown’s top female babyface.
- Pretty obvious, especially after his win last night, but Fightful Select reports Tommaso Ciampa is likely to be a big beneficiary of Triple H taking over WWE creative.
- Brock Lesnar’s tractor spot at SummerSlam where he lifted the ring was “far rougher and harder than anyone had planned,” per Insider. That despite the fact WWE did at least one rehearsal on Friday with someone for the production team driving the tractor.
- Bobby Lashley told Fightful a “bare knuckle boxing company rep” approached him about fighting Mike Tyson. Though negotiations are in early stages, Lashley said he’s interested.
