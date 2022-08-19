Nick Aldis finally gets a match for NWA 74, and it’s a good one

Nick Aldis finally has a match on NWA 74, and it’s against a past rival.

Aldis had rightfully earned #1 contender status, but voicing frustration on social media had the rug pulled out from under him by Billy Corgan. The NWA boss man stripped Aldis of the world title opportunity in an odd flex of power. Weeks passed without a peep of alternative plans for Aldis on NWA 74. We don’t have to wonder any longer about all this.

Aldis is booked to wrestle Flip Gordon at NWA 74.

Aldis and Gordon have met twice in the ring before. Both were title bouts with gold around Aldis’ waist. Aldis retained the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at ROH Honor For All in 2018 and again at NWA Hard Times in 2020. Time will tell if Gordon can out-dance Aldis in their third tango.

The updated lineup for NWA 74 currently includes:

Night 1 (August 27)

NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

EC3 vs. Mims

Pope vs. Rodney Mack

Beelzebub’s Bedlam Match: Miserably Faithful vs. ILL Begotten

Pre-show: Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews) vs. Gold Rushhh (Marshe Rockett & Jordan Clearwater)

Night 2 (August 28)

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Tyrus

Thom Latimer vs. Judais

Colby Corino vs. Caprice Coleman

Mercurio vs. “Magic” Jake Dumas

NWA 74 will be available for viewing through Fite TV as a standalone show, a two-night bundle, or part of the NWA All Access package.

Are you excited for Nick Aldis versus Flip Gordon?