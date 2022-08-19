KAIRI to miss upcoming Stardom show due to COVID

KAIRI — who WWE fans knew as Kairi Sane — is someone a lot of folks are hoping to see on upcoming New Japan shows that will feature joshi (women) wrestlers. Until those start this fall, however, at least the high-flying star is competing fairly regularly for NJPW’s sister promotion, Stardom. She was even scheduled to challenge for the Wonder of Stardom championship (Stardom’s secondary title) this weekend at the Stardom x Stardom event on Sun., Aug. 21.

Unfortunately, Stardom announced that KAIRI will have to miss that show.

KAIRI will miss this weekend’s Stardom x Stardom ppv event due to poor physical condition. We apologize for changes to the card, and thank you for understanding. — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) August 19, 2022

“Poor physical condition” sounds bad. The Pirate Princess herself later provided a more detailed update, and while it’s not great, it is something a lot of people have dealt with and overcome the last couple years.

She’s tested positive for COVID after running a 102º fever.

Wonder of Stardom champ Saya Kamitani needs a new opponent, and Stardom’s announced she’ll wrestle Himeka at Stardom x Stardom.

Join us in sending healthy thoughts KAIRI’s way.