Fightful Select says they had sources claiming to them that CM Punk has “often verbally expressed his displeasure” and some thought it’s been bad enough recently that he might end up quitting. Apparently one veteran claimed to have heard of threats of his leaving being levied.

On top of that, they also say the decision to do the Punk vs. Jon Moxley title match next week on Dynamite was “a late decision.”

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez said the big NXT event scheduled for Sept. 4, Worlds Collide, will be an NXT vs. NXT UK show.

Meanwhile, Dave Meltzer said on WOR that going forward WWE is going to have cities bid for its biggest events — like Royal Rumble and SummerSlam — like they do with WrestleMania each year. That’s why Cardiff got Clash at the Castle.

PW Insider says WWE has lifted the embargo on staff trading company stock and they are now free to do so however they choose.

