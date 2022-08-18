Wrestle Kingdom back to one night, NJPW x Stardom show coming to NYC

As pro wrestling companies are wont to do, New Japan dropped some big news about future shows on their latest big show — the G1 Climax 32 final today (Aug. 18) in Tokyo. Click here if you want to know how that went.

In the latest example of how Bushiroad is integrating Stardom’s joshi talent into the traditionally men-only NJPW shows, it was announced that New Japan’s return to New York City will include the women of Stardom. Rumble on 44th Street will take place Oct. 28 at the Palladium in Times Square, and it sounds like it could be where they set-up matches (including possible mixed tags) for their Historic X-Over joint show in Japan this November. That card is also where the first IWGP Women’s champion will be crowned.

NEW SHOW ALERT!!



NJPW returns to NYC on October 28th for a can't miss PPV event!



Rumble on 44th Street will also feature

@we_are_stardom wrestlers!



More info: https://t.co/qdkSJ1yHXB#njRumble #STARDOM pic.twitter.com/gP9arJ9S72 — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) August 18, 2022

If that’s not enough news for ya, it was also announced that next year’s Wrestle Kingdom — New Japan’s equivalent to WrestleMania, taking place every January in the Tokyo Dome — will return to being a one-night event.

For the past three years, Wrestle Kingdom’s been held over two or more days. In 2023 it will go back to its traditional format on its traditional date: Jan. 4. It will once again be followed by New Year Dash!! the following day. That event was moved to the 6th in 2020 and 2021, and didn’t happen at all with this year’s three day Wrestle Kingdom.

Sound like good plans to you?