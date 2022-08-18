Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

WCP West Coast Cup (Aug. 18-19)

—Night One (Aug. 18, 7 pm PT)—

Jorel Nelson vs. Vinnie Massaro (West Coast Cup First Round Match) D-Rogue vs. Starboy Charlie (West Coast Cup First Round Match) Gravity vs. Viento (West Coast Cup First Round Match) Bryan Keith vs. Nick Wayne (West Coast Cup First Round Match) Davey Richards vs. Levi Shapiro (West Coast Cup First Round Match) Alpha Zo vs. Masha Slamovich (West Coast Cup First Round Match) Chris Sabin vs. Titus Alexander (West Coast Cup First Round Match) Jacob Fatu (c) vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey (WCP Championship)

—Night Two (Aug. 19, 7 pm PT)—

West Coast Cup Tournament Quarterfinals, Semifinals, & Finals

West Coast Pro are back and it’s tournament time, baby! We got a stacked field of the west coast’s finest to start with, plus the Samoan Werewolf defends against Speedball, and on night two, Aerostar will be in action!

AIW JT Lightning Invitational Tournament 2022 / Fresh Meat 2 (Aug. 19-20)

—JLIT Night One (Aug. 19, 7:30 pm ET)—

Casey Carrington vs. Ernest “the Cat” Miller (JLIT 2022 First Round Match) Eric Taylor vs. Eric Young (JLIT 2022 First Round Match) Cheech vs. Wes Barkley (JLIT 2022 First Round Match) Arthur McArthur vs. Chuck Stone (JLIT 2022 First Round Match) Joseline Navarro vs. Marino Tenaglia (JLIT 2022 First Round Match) Colin Delaney vs. Dalton Castle (JLIT 2022 First Round Match) Isaiah Broner vs. Philly Collins (JLIT 2022 First Round Match) Jackson Stone vs. Kaplan (JLIT 2022 First Round Match) Adam Priest vs. Dominic Garrini (JLIT 2022 First Round Match) Alec Price vs. Chase Oliver (JLIT 2022 First Round Match) Derek Dillinger vs. Mikey Montgomery (JLIT 2022 First Round Match) Drago vs. Jack Evans (JLIT 2022 First Round Match)

—Fresh Meat 2 (Aug. 20, 3 pm ET)—

Joshua Bishop vs. Sam Holloway Derek Dillinger vs. Hendrix Hawkins Austin James vs. the Duke Riley Rose vs. Vik Vice Shaw Mason vs. Wes Barkley Dominic Garrini vs. Tyson Riggs

—JLIT Night Two (Aug. 20, 7:30 pm ET)—

JLIT 2022 Quarterfinals, Semifinals, & Finals

The JLIT is back at long last as AIW keep bringing back their major events on hold all these long plague years, and what a field it’s back with! Half homegrown stars, half guests (the Cat?!), plus an interstitial show of newcomers taking on establish vets, hell yeah!

GCW Sanctified / Hope to Die (Aug. 19-20)

—Sanctified (Aug. 19, 7:30 pm ET)—

Charli Evans & Everett Connors vs. Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) Blake Christian vs. Joe Lando Colby Corino vs. Cole Radrick Axton Ray & the Mortons (Kerry & Ricky Morton) vs. Billie Starks, Chris Hamrick, & Jordan Oliver The Revolt! (Caleb Konley & Zane Riley) vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) Andrew Everett vs. Kevin Blackwood EFFY vs. George South

—Hope to Die (Aug. 20, 8 pm ET)—

Blake Christian vs. Masha Slamovich Anthony Henry vs. Jordan Oliver Joe Lando vs. Nick Wayne Charli Evans & Everett Connors vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) Alex Colon vs. Hunter Freeman

GCW are swinging through the southeast with this pair of cards and c’mon southern legend George South against EFFY are you kidding me? And that’s even before you notice Chris Hamrick tucked into that trios match...

REVOLVER Sunday FunBey (Aug. 21)

Joe Doering vs. Steve Manders Alex Colon vs. Crash Jaxon vs. Gringo Loco vs. Myron Reed vs. Nate Wings vs. Ninja Mack (Sudden Death Scramble Match) Ace Austin vs. Madman Fulton “Man Scout” Jake Manning vs. “WARHORSE” Jake Parnell vs. Rich Swann Alisha Edwards & Allie Katch vs. Billie Starkz & Jessicka Havok (No Disqualification Tornado Tag Team Match) Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. the Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) Infrared (Logan James & Tyler Matrix) vs. Switchblade Conspiracy (Jon Moxley & Sami Callihan) (Switchblades Rules Match) Chris Bey vs. Jake Crist Davey Richards vs. JT Dunn (c) (REVOLVER Championship)

Wrestling Revolver is back in Ohio and bringing you a star-studded Sunday session of pro wrestling action! Switchblades in effect, a scramble, a no DQ tag war, and Davey Richards taking a crack at dethroning JT Dunn!

Wrestling Open No Respect (Aug. 21, 2 pm ET)

Brick City Boys (JCruz & Victor Chase) vs. Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) (Saturn & Kronus Eliminator Cup Finals) Marcus Mathers vs. Ray Jaz Brad Hollister vs. Tyree Taylor (Falls Count Anywhere Match)

And our weekend concludes with this one-two punch from the greater Beyond umbrella, and Wrestling Open gets a chance to shine with an afternoon card featuring the finals to a tournament in the name of ECW legends the Eliminators!

Beyond Americanrana ‘22: BLACKOUT (Aug. 21, 7 pm ET)

Rex Lawless vs. Ryan Galeone Fancy Nerds (Ryan Clancy & Thomas Santell) vs. Rhett Titus & “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams Hornswoggle vs. Sidney Bakabella Alex Price vs. Ortiz B3CCA vs. Masha Slamovich The Righteous (Dutch, Vincent, & Vita VonStarr) vs. Waves and Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) & Willow Nightingale LuFisto vs. Trish Adora Timothy Thatcher vs. Wheeler YUTA Eddie Kingston vs. SLADE

At last, the pinnacle of Beyond Wrestling’s year is upon us! The big draw for me here is of course Thatcher vs. YUTA (c’mon TK at least bring my boy Timmy in for one big fun match against Bryan Danielson, won’t ya?) but there’s lots of great stuff going on here!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.