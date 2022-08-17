Will Ospreay ‘almost died’ from recent kidney infection

SPOILERS for today’s G1 Climax 32 semi-finals below.

Back in May, New Japan’s Will Ospreay missed a booking in the United Kingdom due to a high fever brought on by a kidney infection.

He didn’t miss much time, showing up on AEW Dynamite in early June. Which would usually make it reasonable to assume the issues that caused him to pull out of that UK show weren’t that bad.

Not so, says the reigning IWGP United States champion. Ospreay was in a reflective mood as he celebrated not only making it out of the Block stage of NJPW’s G1 Climax tournament for the first time, but reaching tomorrow’s finals for a main event title shot at next January’s Wrestle Kingdom.

So it’s not really spoken about enough but May I nearly died.

My infection was that serious



Came back in 2 weeks.



3 months from that point, tomorrow I’m in the G1 Final on NJPW 50th Anniversary.



I wish I could hear your voices.

But I’ll fight with everything I’ve got. — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) August 17, 2022

The Aerial Assassin looks to complete that amazing comeback by beating Kazuchika Okada on Thursday in Budokan. He’s feeling pretty confident, too... he invited IWGP World Heavyweight champion Jay White to watch the final from ringside so he can ”bear witness to the man who is going to take his title.”

Surviving a near death experience will make you cocky, I guess.

After the G1, Ospreay will be back in AEW for the Trios Title Tournament. He and his United Empire mates Aussie Empire will take on Death Triangle in an as-yet-unscheduled first round match.