The G1 Climax 32 finals are set

After 18 shows gave us four Block winners of New Japan’s largest ever G1, the semi-finals today (Aug. 17) in Budokan brought us down to two men.

In the first semi, Tama Tonga seemed on the verge of upsetting Kazuchika Okada on a few occasions, but was never quite able to land his Gunstun finisher. Okada put him away with a Rainmaker, and has a chance to win back-to-back G1s in tomorrow’s final.

In the other, Tetsuya Naito was trying to advance to the finals for the first time since he last won the G1 back in 2017. He wasn’t able to get there, losing to a Will Ospreay Hidden Blade/Storm Breaker sequence that sent Ospreay to his first ever G1 final.

Okada will not only be going for his second consecutive G1 win, but his fourth overall. That would move him closer to Masahiro Chono’s record of five wins in the modern version of the tournament. The Rainmaker beat Kota Ibushi to win last year when their match was stopped due to Ibushi’s shoulder injury (which accelerated the erosion of Ibushi’s relationship with New Japan, but that’s a whole ‘nother story).

With a win, Ospreay would be only the second non-Japanese wrestler to win a G1. That would give him more fodder in his arguments with Kenny Omega about which of them is NJPW’s best-ever gaijin.

Place your bets! The finals are Thursday, and available to stream with a subscription to the NJPWWorld streaming service.