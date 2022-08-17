AEW Dynamite Preview (August 17, 2022): Dragon Synergy

All Elite Wrestling comes our way from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, Westeros Virginia. Last week, Darby Allin remained king of the coffins when he slammed the lid on Brody King. The Lucha Bros and La Faccion Ingobernable put on a hell of a tornado tag match that had the crowd salivating for more. The Young Bucks invited Hangman Adam Page to join their trios team, but the Hangman politely declined. Jungle Boy neglected his commentary duties to hunt down Christian Cage backstage. Miro told Julia Hart to keep her evil hands to herself. Powerhouse Hobbs told QT Marshall to beat it. FTR joined forces with Wardlow to ruin Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh’s good time. Ricky Starks reminded everyone that not only is he cool as hell, but he’s also a fantastic wrestler. Madison Rayne shot her shot at the TBS title, but Jade Cargill proved too much for her. Toni Storm said friendship is all good and stuff, but I still want that title. And finally, Jon Moxley beat The Lionheart Chris Jericho, proving that it was still just Chris Jericho, a man that Jon Moxley has beaten so many times. Oh, CM Punk is back.

This Week’s Headliner

HBO Max may be gutting their programming, but never fear because they are keeping the one thing people still “want,” and that’s Game of Thrones content! (Right, this is still 2019?)

And we all know TK loves a theme, so tonight Dynamite is being sponsored by their new show House of the Dragon. A show people absolutely want to watch. And hey! Isn’t it convenient that we have a bunch of dragon-themed wrestlers? The show practically writes itself.

Tonight Bryan Danielson, AKA The American Dragon, will take on Daniel Garcia, AKA The Dragon Slayer, in a two-out-of-three falls match with special guest timekeeper Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat. Now that is SYNERGY! (What, they couldn’t get Drago to guest referee?)

Jokes aside, this match is going to be one to write home about (while you’re on the battlefield of Westeros). Not only are both competitors genius-level technical wrestlers, but there is a deep hatred between the two. The kind of hatred that is born out of admiration and love. After all, no one disappoints you like your heroes and your acolytes.

I don’t know who wins this one. Garcia is the new talent here, so going over would do him a world of wonders, but if Danielson loses, it could put a damper on the whole Blackpool Combat Club Rulez thing. My guess is Danielson eeks out a win, and there is an exchange of respect at the end that inspires Garica to leave JAS.

One thing is for sure we better see some cool ass dragon-themed ring gear tonight!

The Title Scene

Jon Moxley may have retained his Interim World Championship against The Lionheart Chris Jericho, but there’s no rest for the wicked because the real World Champion is back. Talk about a game of thrones! The build to Moxley vs. Punk for World Title supremacy begins tonight.

The Trios Championship Tournament begins tonight when Andrade El Ídolo, Rush & Dragon Lee take on The Young Bucks & a mysterious partner. Of course, everyone expects it to be Kenny Omega, but could this be the swerve of the year? (It will most definitely be Kenny Omega). I’m excited for this trios tournament to begin! It’ll be great to see Kenny Omega, but it will be better to see the All-Atlantic Champion return to TELEVISED action.

ThunderStorm was cool and all, but Toni Storm has made it really clear that she still wants the Women’s World Championship. Thunder Rosa said, “we’ll talk about it later,” but Toni isn’t sitting backstage waiting for her shot. Tonight she continues to try and rack up the wins when she takes on KiLynn King,

Jay Lethal says he’s not done with Wardlow or the TNT Championship. Well, looks like he’s getting his wish. He’s also getting FTR. You know what they say, be careful what you wish for.

Well, we wanted some action from the TBS Championship challengers, and we got it last week when Athena jumped a freshly 36-0 Jade from behind. I guess now that Kris Statlander is out with an injury, the choice has been made, and we’re finally on the road to Athena versus Jade.

Private Party wants a shot at the Tag Team Champions? Well, Swerve in our Glory said, “sure ok whatever keeps us on television.” Sounds like a Rampage match to me.

HOOK is being baited into defending his FTW Championship against “The Reality” Zack Clayton on Rampage this week. Don’t know who Zack Clayton is? Don’t worry, neither does HOOK.

Other things to keep an eye on:

-The Gunn Club think they are hot shit now because they won a single match. So they’ve decided to take on The Best Friends. I have a feeling Grandpa Ass is going to be disappointed in the outcome of this one.

-Expect there to be more Wiley Coyote vs. Road Runner action from Christian Cage and Jungle Boy.

-So is Miro going to join The House of Black or what?

-Still shocked that we didn’t get to see Tay Conti get shoved into a wedding cake. That’s gotta be some kind of record.

-Sonny Kiss turned heel!! Will we learn more about that tonight or do we have to wait until Friday??? More Sonny KISS PLEASE.

-Stokely Hathaway and his money moves.

Tune into AEW on TBS at 8pm E.T. — and join us in our live blog — to see how all this plays out.