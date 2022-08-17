Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

According to Fightful Select, someone within WWE reached out to wrestler who is currently under contract to AEW to inquire about coming over. Said wrestler reported this contact to higher ups within AEW and apparently said they weren’t interested.

Fightful also noted there has been a lot of talk of big changes to NXT, with NXT UK talent coming in.

PW Insider says Brandi Rhodes worked a match at the WWE Performance Center this past Friday. She is not listed on any WWE roster internally, however.

There’s at least some speculation Shotzi could be getting her tank back, as she was posting possible hints about as much on her Instagram.

For what it’s worth, DDP claimed on his podcast that Conrad Thompson approached him about doing a Last Match like Ric Flair did and he said he refused.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.