A Fightful report states that Triple H plans to stay aggressive when it comes to talent acquisition, as he wants to add depth to the roster. Several wrestlers formerly with the company have been discussed as potential returns, and a “feeling out process” has begun.

On a PW Torch VIP Audio show, Wade Keller confirmed Fightful’s report that Bray Wyatt will likely be back in WWE soon.

Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE wants to sign “a big Japanese guy,” and speculated that AEW & DDT’s Konosuke Takeshita would fit what they’re looking for and could be a potential target. However, Takeshita told Cultaholic, “To be honest, now I’m not interested in WWE. My next goal is more fights in AEW I hope.”

WWE is “ecstatic” with early ticket sale figures for WrestleMania 39, according to PW Insider. WrestleTix reports there are nearly 49,000 tickets out for each night of the two night event.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter ran down the contract expiration dates of several of AEW’s original stars. Kenny Omega signed a four year deal that is set to end in February 2023, but the company can add injury time to extend that. The Young Bucks and Hangman Page signed three year contracts with two year options and could be free agents at the end of next year.

