A seven-way(!) tie is still possible in the G1

New Japan held two G1 Climax 32 shows over the weekend, the 16th and 17th nights of round-robin tournament matches. Those set the stage for Tues., Aug. 16’s final day of Block action, confirming who’s still alive for a berth in the semi-finals and setting the stage for a series of high-stakes showdowns.which of tomorrow’s matches matter.
Before we dive into those, here’s the latest results. From Saturday:
• KENTA def. Aaron Henare via submission with Game Over
• Jeff Cobb def. Toru Yano via pinfall after Tour of the Islands
• Shingo Takagi def. Yujiro Takahashi via pinfall after Last of the Dragon
• Will Ospreay def. YOSHI-HASHI via pinfall after the Hidden Blade
• Jay White def Taichi via pinfall after Bladerunner
And Sunday:
• YOSHI-HASHI def. David Finlay via pinfall with a roll-up
• Great O-Khan def. Taichi via pinfall with a jackknife roll-up (“Pancake Hold”)
• Tom Lawlor def. Jeff Cobb via pinfall after NKOTB
• KENTA def. Hiroshi Tanahashi via pinfall after Go2Sleep (and some offense with foreign objects after the referee was “knocked out” for a while before the finish)
Those give us the following standings, with the winning scenarios in each Block for tomorrow’s action:
A Block
Tuesday’s Archer vs. Okada winner wins A block; in the event of a draw, Okada advances to the semi-final.
Kazuchika Okada (4-1-0): 8
Lance Archer (3-2-0): 6
JONAH (3-2-0): 6*
Jeff Cobb (3-3-0): 6*
Bad Luck Fale (2-3-0): 4*
Tom Lawlor (3-3-0): 6*
Toru Yano (1-5-0): 2*
B Block
Tuesday’s White vs. Tonga winner wins A block; in the event of draw, White advances to the semi-final.
Jay White (5-0-0): 8
Tama Tonga (4-1-0): 8
SANADA (3-2-0): 6*
Taichi (2-4-0): 4*
Chase Owens (2-4-0): 4*
Great-O-Khan (2-4-0): 4*
Tomohiro Ishii (1-4-0): 2*
C Block
ZSJ advances with a win or draw in Tuesday’s match with Naito. Naito must beat ZSJ to win C Block. A Goto win over EVIL and a Sabre loss creates a tie scenario since Zack beat Goto head-to-head while Goto beat Naito heads up (thanks to Kryptik for correcting this one).
Zack Sabre Jr. (4-1-0): 8
Tetsuya Naito (3-2-0): 6
Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-3-0): 6*
Hirooki Goto (3-2-0): 6
KENTA (3-3-0): 6*
EVIL (2-3-0): 4*
Aaron Henare (1-5-0): 2*
D Block
Here’s the chaos Block (not to be confused with CHAOS, although they’re represented here).
Tuesday has two matches from D Block: Ospreay vs. Robinson & Phantasmo vs. Takagi. If Juice & ELP win, we get a seven-way tie. If Takagi & Ospreay win, Takagi advances to the semis. If Ospreay wins and Takagi losses, Ospreay advances.
Shingo Takagi (3-2-0): 6
Will Ospreay (3-2-0): 6
David Finlay (3-3-0): 6
Yujiro Takahashi (3-3-0): 6
YOSHI-HASHI (3-3-0): 6
Juice Robinson (2-3-0): 4
El Phantasmo (2-3-0): 4
There you have it. Wednesday’s semis are supposed to the A and B Block winners facing off while the C and D Block winners do the same, but who knows how they’ll handle the seven-way tie if that happens. The semi-final winners face off for a Wrestle Kingdom title shot on Thursday.
Tomorrow’s full line-up is here. You can watch that and every G1 show with a subscription to the NJPWWorld streaming service here. Key matches from this year’s G1 are also airing Thursday nights on New Japan’s English-language AXS series.
