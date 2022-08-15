A seven-way(!) tie is still possible in the G1

New Japan held two G1 Climax 32 shows over the weekend, the 16th and 17th nights of round-robin tournament matches. Those set the stage for Tues., Aug. 16’s final day of Block action, confirming who’s still alive for a berth in the semi-finals and setting the stage for a series of high-stakes showdowns.which of tomorrow’s matches matter.

Before we dive into those, here’s the latest results. From Saturday:

• KENTA def. Aaron Henare via submission with Game Over • Jeff Cobb def. Toru Yano via pinfall after Tour of the Islands • Shingo Takagi def. Yujiro Takahashi via pinfall after Last of the Dragon • Will Ospreay def. YOSHI-HASHI via pinfall after the Hidden Blade • Jay White def Taichi via pinfall after Bladerunner

And Sunday:

• YOSHI-HASHI def. David Finlay via pinfall with a roll-up • Great O-Khan def. Taichi via pinfall with a jackknife roll-up (“Pancake Hold”) • Tom Lawlor def. Jeff Cobb via pinfall after NKOTB • KENTA def. Hiroshi Tanahashi via pinfall after Go2Sleep (and some offense with foreign objects after the referee was “knocked out” for a while before the finish)

Those give us the following standings, with the winning scenarios in each Block for tomorrow’s action:

A Block Tuesday’s Archer vs. Okada winner wins A block; in the event of a draw, Okada advances to the semi-final. Kazuchika Okada (4-1-0): 8

Lance Archer (3-2-0): 6

JONAH (3-2-0): 6*

Jeff Cobb (3-3-0): 6*

Bad Luck Fale (2-3-0): 4*

Tom Lawlor (3-3-0): 6*

Toru Yano (1-5-0): 2* B Block Tuesday’s White vs. Tonga winner wins A block; in the event of draw, White advances to the semi-final. Jay White (5-0-0): 8

Tama Tonga (4-1-0): 8

SANADA (3-2-0): 6*

Taichi (2-4-0): 4*

Chase Owens (2-4-0): 4*

Great-O-Khan (2-4-0): 4*

Tomohiro Ishii (1-4-0): 2* C Block ZSJ advances with a win or draw in Tuesday’s match with Naito. Naito must beat ZSJ to win C Block. A Goto win over EVIL and a Sabre loss creates a tie scenario since Zack beat Goto head-to-head while Goto beat Naito heads up (thanks to Kryptik for correcting this one). Zack Sabre Jr. (4-1-0): 8

Tetsuya Naito (3-2-0): 6

Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-3-0): 6*

Hirooki Goto (3-2-0): 6

KENTA (3-3-0): 6*

EVIL (2-3-0): 4*

Aaron Henare (1-5-0): 2* D Block Here’s the chaos Block (not to be confused with CHAOS, although they’re represented here). Tuesday has two matches from D Block: Ospreay vs. Robinson & Phantasmo vs. Takagi. If Juice & ELP win, we get a seven-way tie. If Takagi & Ospreay win, Takagi advances to the semis. If Ospreay wins and Takagi losses, Ospreay advances. Shingo Takagi (3-2-0): 6

Will Ospreay (3-2-0): 6

David Finlay (3-3-0): 6

Yujiro Takahashi (3-3-0): 6

YOSHI-HASHI (3-3-0): 6

Juice Robinson (2-3-0): 4

El Phantasmo (2-3-0): 4

There you have it. Wednesday’s semis are supposed to the A and B Block winners facing off while the C and D Block winners do the same, but who knows how they’ll handle the seven-way tie if that happens. The semi-final winners face off for a Wrestle Kingdom title shot on Thursday.

Tomorrow’s full line-up is here. You can watch that and every G1 show with a subscription to the NJPWWorld streaming service here. Key matches from this year’s G1 are also airing Thursday nights on New Japan’s English-language AXS series.