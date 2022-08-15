 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A seven-way(!) tie is still possible in the G1

By Sean Rueter
New Japan held two G1 Climax 32 shows over the weekend, the 16th and 17th nights of round-robin tournament matches. Those set the stage for Tues., Aug. 16’s final day of Block action, confirming who’s still alive for a berth in the semi-finals and setting the stage for a series of high-stakes showdowns.which of tomorrow’s matches matter.

Before we dive into those, here’s the latest results. From Saturday:

KENTA def. Aaron Henare via submission with Game Over

Jeff Cobb def. Toru Yano via pinfall after Tour of the Islands

Shingo Takagi def. Yujiro Takahashi via pinfall after Last of the Dragon

Will Ospreay def. YOSHI-HASHI via pinfall after the Hidden Blade

Jay White def Taichi via pinfall after Bladerunner

And Sunday:

YOSHI-HASHI def. David Finlay via pinfall with a roll-up

Great O-Khan def. Taichi via pinfall with a jackknife roll-up (“Pancake Hold”)

Tom Lawlor def. Jeff Cobb via pinfall after NKOTB

KENTA def. Hiroshi Tanahashi via pinfall after Go2Sleep (and some offense with foreign objects after the referee was “knocked out” for a while before the finish)

Those give us the following standings, with the winning scenarios in each Block for tomorrow’s action:

A Block

Tuesday’s Archer vs. Okada winner wins A block; in the event of a draw, Okada advances to the semi-final.

Kazuchika Okada (4-1-0): 8
Lance Archer (3-2-0): 6
JONAH (3-2-0): 6*
Jeff Cobb (3-3-0): 6*
Bad Luck Fale (2-3-0): 4*
Tom Lawlor (3-3-0): 6*
Toru Yano (1-5-0): 2*

B Block

Tuesday’s White vs. Tonga winner wins A block; in the event of draw, White advances to the semi-final.

Jay White (5-0-0): 8
Tama Tonga (4-1-0): 8
SANADA (3-2-0): 6*
Taichi (2-4-0): 4*
Chase Owens (2-4-0): 4*
Great-O-Khan (2-4-0): 4*
Tomohiro Ishii (1-4-0): 2*

C Block

ZSJ advances with a win or draw in Tuesday’s match with Naito. Naito must beat ZSJ to win C Block. A Goto win over EVIL and a Sabre loss creates a tie scenario since Zack beat Goto head-to-head while Goto beat Naito heads up (thanks to Kryptik for correcting this one).

Zack Sabre Jr. (4-1-0): 8
Tetsuya Naito (3-2-0): 6
Hiroshi Tanahashi (3-3-0): 6*
Hirooki Goto (3-2-0): 6
KENTA (3-3-0): 6*
EVIL (2-3-0): 4*
Aaron Henare (1-5-0): 2*

D Block

Here’s the chaos Block (not to be confused with CHAOS, although they’re represented here).

Tuesday has two matches from D Block: Ospreay vs. Robinson & Phantasmo vs. Takagi. If Juice & ELP win, we get a seven-way tie. If Takagi & Ospreay win, Takagi advances to the semis. If Ospreay wins and Takagi losses, Ospreay advances.

Shingo Takagi (3-2-0): 6
Will Ospreay (3-2-0): 6
David Finlay (3-3-0): 6
Yujiro Takahashi (3-3-0): 6
YOSHI-HASHI (3-3-0): 6
Juice Robinson (2-3-0): 4
El Phantasmo (2-3-0): 4

There you have it. Wednesday’s semis are supposed to the A and B Block winners facing off while the C and D Block winners do the same, but who knows how they’ll handle the seven-way tie if that happens. The semi-final winners face off for a Wrestle Kingdom title shot on Thursday.

Tomorrow’s full line-up is here. You can watch that and every G1 show with a subscription to the NJPWWorld streaming service here. Key matches from this year’s G1 are also airing Thursday nights on New Japan’s English-language AXS series.

