Like most of us, Dave Meltzer wrote in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that he believes Sasha Banks & Naomi will make a surprise return after the WWE Women’s Tag Team Tournament.

The WON also notes that it appears wrestlers will be getting full names again. Angel Garza recently got his name back and they say Humberto Carrillo is likely to get his as well.

Ringside News claims there hasn’t been a pitch for Bray Wyatt’s return within WWE creative, just talks that there may be discussions happening.

According to WrestleVotes, after his appearance on Monday Night Raw back on July 4, GUNTHER feel out of favor with “those in power at the time” and was going to be buried on TV.

Even though AEW & the NWA haven’t worked together since 2021 and Tony Khan grumbled about not getting enough credit for NWA’s all women’s show Empowerrr, Fightful Select reports the two companies are still on good terms.

