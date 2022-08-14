CMLL Roundup: NJPW’s Robbie Eagles cheated from winning championship, then gets COVID

Let’s catch up on CMLL news from the lucha libre world.

Robbie Eagles made use of the NJPW partnership with CMLL to arrive early for the International Gran Prix on August 19. Eagles figured on picking up some gold during his trip by challenging Dragon Rojo Jr. for the CMLL World Middleweight Championship. That bout was the main event for Friday, August 12.

Eagles was backed by Guerrero Maya Jr., while Dragon Rojo had Dark Magic for support. For the finish, Eagles was cheated from victory. Granted, he cheated in his own right, so it was double cheat shenanigans. Eagles pulled off Dragon Rojo’s mask for a roll-up. 1, 2, Dark Magic pulled the referee out of the ring. In the hullabaloo, Dragon Rojo scored a roll-up for victory to retain. Dragon Rojo’s title reign stands at 134 days and counting.

Robbie Eagles aprovecha una de las acciones para despojar de su máscara a Dragón Rojo, sin embargo, Dark Magic interviene para evitar el conteo.



Dragón Rojo Jr. aprovecha para colocar en espaldas planas al australiano y sigue siendo el Rey. #ViernesEspectacularCMLL pic.twitter.com/wrdo22vIaU — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 13, 2022

Check out the highlights from the championship contest, such as a flying dropkick from Dragon Rojo off the entrance ramp.

Eagles’ luck went from bad to worse. On Saturday, CMLL announced that Eagles tested positive for COVID. He was pulled from upcoming shows due to safety protocols.

COMUNICADO OFICIAL

El Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre informa que, tras las pruebas de COVID-19 realizadas este sábado siguiendo los pertinentes protocolos, el luchador Robbie Eagles ha resultado positivo. pic.twitter.com/XihZ1pXJyT — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) August 13, 2022

Eagles’ primary reason for this run in CMLL was to participate in the International Gran Prix on August 19. His status for that event is up in the air at the moment. If Eagles tests negative by Friday, then he’ll be in the torneo cibernetico match.

The International Gran Prix teams include:

Mexico: Mistico, Volador Jr., Ultimo Guerrero, Soberano Jr., Titan, Atlantis Jr., Stuka Jr., Templario

Mistico, Volador Jr., Ultimo Guerrero, Soberano Jr., Titan, Atlantis Jr., Stuka Jr., Templario International: El Mesias, Tiger Mask, Matt Taven, Lince Dorado, Robbie Eagles, Rocky Romero, Kenny King, Oraculo

If Eagles can not participate, then CMLL will likely replace him with a foreigner already on their roster, such as Okumura or Dark Magic.

Gangsta Gangsta...



¡Inicio de Semana...! pic.twitter.com/35dFaMsfUT — Dark Magic CMLL (@CMLLDarkMagic) July 11, 2022

The International Gran Prix will likely be available for live streaming through Ticketmaster Live.

Lucha! Lucha! Lucha!