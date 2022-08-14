NWA Roundup: Ricky Morton in double duty action, updated PPV lineup, more!

Let’s check in on the National Wrestling Alliance.

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr (S9E9) featured Ricky Morton in action.

Morton is still rocking the ring at 65 years of age. His opponent was Wrecking Ball Legursky for a classic speed versus power matchup. Morton peppered punches and stomped feet to frustrate Wrecking Ball. Once Legursky did put hands on Morton, punishment was dished out. Legursky removed a turnbuckle pad and set up Morton in that same corner. Legursky charged forward, Morton moved, and Legursky rammed into the exposed steel. Morton scored a roll-up to win.

Trevor Murdoch versus Pope was the main event. Pope explained that friends are facing off in the ring for the love of the game. Despite the recent bumpy road, Pope will extend his hand at the end. Murdoch’s motives for this non-title match were still unclear.

Pope had momentum early, so Murdoch rolled out to regroup. Pope held the ropes open for Murdoch to reenter. Murdoch threw a sucker punch during Pope’s good deed of sportsmanship. The worlds heavyweight champ controlled the pace from there. When the action spilled outside, Pope collided into the ring post. Murdoch picked Pope up for a piledriver on the floor, but Pope collapsed. Murdoch let go and declined to execute the maneuver. The referee administered a double count-out as the verdict. The tease was mystery over Murdoch’s intentions with that potential piledriver.

In other action, Mike Knox defeated De’Vin Graves in a tables match as a warm-up for the Bully Ray bout at NWA 74. Graves is a big boy, so there was no guarantee that this would be an easy task. Nonetheless, Knox dominated and chokeslammed Graves through a table in the ring. Jordan Clearwater defeated Joe Alonzo. Clearwater grabbed the rope to block an inverted DDT, then he landed a big boot for victory.

On the promo tip, Angelina Love is still championship material. Velvet Skye earned a title shot through a team competition. Since Skye is retired, Love thought of the idea to take the opportunity from her.

The latest episode of NWA USA (S3E8) featured Ricky Morton in double duty for the week.

Morton wrestled VSK in the main event. Lockup into the corner. VSK slapped Morton on the break. VSK backed into the opposite corner behind the referee’s protection. Morton landed a punch anyway. VSK grabbed Morton’s hair to take control with a body slam and slingshot senton. Morton was hunched over in the ropes. VSK charged for a jumping strike, Morton moved, and VSK landed in a painful position for his crotch. Morton pounced for a Canadian Destroyer to win.

After the match, VSK attacked from behind. Mike Knox brought out a table. Knox planned to chokeslam Morton, but Kerry Morton ran out with a chair for the save. Knox and VSK backed away.

In other action, “Adorable” Anthony Andrews & “The Legacy” AJ Cazana defeated Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus via belly-to-belly slam from Cazana.

A handful of matches were added to NWA 74. The updated lineup currently includes:

Night 1 (August 27)

NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

Kamille (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie NWA World Tag Team Championship: Commonwealth Connection (Doug Williams & Davey Boy Smith Jr.) (c) vs. La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf)

Commonwealth Connection (Doug Williams & Davey Boy Smith Jr.) (c) vs. La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. Kerry Morton

Homicide (c) vs. Kerry Morton NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Jax Dane (c) vs. Cyon

Jax Dane (c) vs. Cyon Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox

Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox Burke Invitational: Women’s gauntlet match to earn a title shot including Samantha Starr, Angelina Love, KiLynn King, Tootie Lynn, Missa Kate, Max The Impaler, Madi Wrenkowski, Jennacide, Natalia Markova, and possibly more

Women’s gauntlet match to earn a title shot including Samantha Starr, Angelina Love, KiLynn King, Tootie Lynn, Missa Kate, Max The Impaler, Madi Wrenkowski, Jennacide, Natalia Markova, and possibly more Matt Cardona’s return match against handpicked opponent

EC3 vs. Mims

Pre-show: Luke Hawx vs. VSK

Pre-show: Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews) vs. Gold Rushhh (Marshe Rockett & Jordan Clearwater)

Night 2 (August 28)

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Tyrus

Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Tyrus NWA Women’s World Championship: Champion vs. Burke Invitational winner

Champion vs. Burke Invitational winner NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship: Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Kenzie Paige) (c) vs. The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) in a Kingshighway Street Fight

Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Kenzie Paige) (c) vs. The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) in a Kingshighway Street Fight NWA United States Tag Team Championship: Tag team battle royal to crown winner including ILL Begotten (Alex Taylor & Jeremiah Plunkett), The Now (Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus), Miserably Faithful (Sal Rinauro & Gaagz The Gymp), Gold Rushhh (Marshe Rockett & Jordan Clearwater), Ruff ‘n’ Ready (D’vin & Deonte), The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky), Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx), Team Ambition (Mike Outlaw & Camaro Jackson), Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews), plus 1 more team

Tag team battle royal to crown winner including ILL Begotten (Alex Taylor & Jeremiah Plunkett), The Now (Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus), Miserably Faithful (Sal Rinauro & Gaagz The Gymp), Gold Rushhh (Marshe Rockett & Jordan Clearwater), Ruff ‘n’ Ready (D’vin & Deonte), The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky), Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx), Team Ambition (Mike Outlaw & Camaro Jackson), Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews), plus 1 more team MLW National Openweight Championship: Davey Richards (c) vs. Thrillbilly Silas

Davey Richards (c) vs. Thrillbilly Silas Thom Latimer vs. Judais

Colby Corino vs. Caprice Coleman

Mercurio vs. “Magic” Jake Dumas

Nick Aldis is still not on the card. That is a curious omission. Even though Billy Corgan stripped Aldis of his rightfully earned #1 contender status, fans would expect Aldis to have a replacement match for NWA 74.

Share your thoughts on all the happenings from the NWA.