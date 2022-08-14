Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 18 results & Week 19 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Aug. 7-13 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, Powerrr, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, New Japan’s G1 Climax 32 shows, Impact Emergence, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

It was like black-and-gold era NXT up at the top last week...

Former NXT champs closed out the now-Triple H-booked Raw & SmackDown, and took the top two spots.

Battle of the Belts may not be appointment television, but it had some bangers and took up the rest of the Top Five.

The new NXT Women’s Tag champs start the back half, which also included the two-time NXT Women’s champ who is now the new #1 contender for the SmackDown crown.

He bleed too much, but he makes enough of us feel things, so the interim AEW World champ keeps getting votes.

The Acclaimed’s MC got one more vote than his hype man, and rounded out the Top Ten.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 18

1. Tommaso Ciampa

2. Karrion Kross

3. Claudio Castagnoli

4. Konosuke Takeshita

5. Jamie Hayter

6. (tie) Kayden Carter

6. (tie) Katana Change

8. Jon Moxley

9. Shayna Baszler

10. Max Caster

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where the polarizing brawler of the BCC inched closer to #1, while the strongman of the group and his last opponent got bunched up in the middle of the Top 10...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Aug. 6

1. Wardlow - 56

2. Jon Moxley - 50

3. Dax Harwood - 41.5

4. CM Punk - 38

5. (tie) Konosuke Takeshita - 29

5. (tie) Claudio Castagnoli - 29

7. Cash Wheeler - 22

8. Mark Briscoe - 20.5

9. Samoa Joe - 19

10. (tie) HOOK - 18

10. (tie) MJF - 18

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.