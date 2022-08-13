SmackDown will have Reigns and a viking funeral (but not in the same segment)

With Karrion Kross & Scarlett looming over their upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal championship match at Clash at the Castle, Drew McIntye & Roman Reigns will have a “face-to-face” next Friday (Aug. 19) in Montreal.

This has been a busy stretch for the Head of the Table, who appeared the Raw before SummerSlam, the SmackDown after SummerSlam, and then will be back after just a week off television. He’s not advertised for Aug. 26, and WWE isn’t currently listing a show for Sept. 2 (they may be taping SmackDown along with Raw that week so the crew can travel to Wales for Saturday’s show) — so next Friday may be the last time we see him in live in an arena before Clash.

Next week’s episode will also give us a viking funeral. Erik & Ivar are celebrating taking out Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston the last two Fridays, and will send them according to their traditions. Not sure shooting flaming arrows at a boat will be okay with the fire marshalls, but perhaps codes are different in Quebec.

But that’s not all! The final first round match in the WWE Women’s Tag Title Tournament comes our way on the 19th, with NXT’s Zoey Stark & Nikkita Lyons taking on Natalya & Sonya Deville.

Sound like a fun Friday night?