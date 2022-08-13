Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- According to Fightful, there is internal speculation among WWE talent that this year’s draft will occur right after Clash at the Castle, perhaps as soon as Sept. 9 (SmackDown) and Sept. 12 (Raw). It sounds like any plans to repackage specific wrestlers will wait until after the draft.
- Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez said Top Dolla was released by WWE last year because he was a “heat magnet” backstage. However, Dolla knew not to be a heat magnet with Triple H. Their relationship was never strained, which helped lead to Top Dolla’s return with Hit Row on last night’s SmackDown.
- Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian said there are “a lot of plans” for Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer indicated that AEW originally planned to book Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho at All Out 2022.
- Playstation Game Size tweeted that THQ Nordic’s release date for AEW: Fight Forever is February 2023.
- With many questions lingering about NXT UK’s future, PW Insider says several talents from the brand are scheduled to be in Florida later this month. Gallus and William Regal’s son Charlie Dempsey were mentioned in the report.
