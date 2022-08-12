WWE knows you love it when Rhea doms Dom

We know we love it. Rhea Ripley knows we love it. And now we know WWE knows we love it too.

Otherwise, why would the make a whole playlist of Rhea Ripley (wo)manhandling poor/lucky Dominik Mysterio?

• Ripley's return at Rey Mysterio's anniversary celebration (Rhea grabs Dom and holds him as The Judgement Day beats down his dad) • Rhea chokes out Dominik (self explanatory) • Ripley shows off an injured Dominik (we don't see the assault, just the aftermath where she carries him in like a sack of potatoes, dumps him on the stage, and holds up his head for Rey to say while declaring herself his Papi)

You simps happy now?