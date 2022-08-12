NWA knocks on Forbidden Door for MLW title defense

The proverbial Forbidden Door isn’t just an AEW concept. Other promotions have gotten into the act of talent sharing as well. The latest juicy announcement involves the National Wrestling Alliance and Major League Wrestling. The NWA is welcoming Davey Richards onto the scene to defend the MLW National Openweight Championship at the NWA 74 PPV.

NWA 74 is a two-night event on August 27 and August 28 from the Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, MO. Richards teased the desire to defend his home turf.

The Chase is STL what MSG is to NYC. We, #teamambition are the gatekeepers to wrestling in the Gateway city. This our city, and we challenge you Aug 27/28 @nwa . Send us your best and send them with backup bc we're bringing our whole city with us. #ourcity #gatekeepers — (@RichardsWesley) August 5, 2022

Now, Richards is backing up his words with a title defense against Thrillbilly Silas.

Thank you to @MLW for working with us to make wrestling fans happy as The National Openweight Championship will be defended on Night 2 of #NWA74!



@FiteTV

Silas will have the size advantage, but Richards should be able to weather the storm and tie Silas into knots with his technical prowess.

Richards is not coming alone to NWA 74. He will be joined by Team Ambition mates Mike Outlaw and Camaro Jackson. The tag team duo will enter the NWA United States Tag Team Championship battle royal in an effort to be crowned new champs.

St. Louis' own TEAM AMBITION is coming to #NWA74 & the U.S. Tag Title Battle Royal!



When @RichardsWesley promised his crew was coming, he wasn’t lying. They’re here to prove #STL wrestling is alive, well and ready to be seen worldwide!



@FiteTV

Sticking on the tag team tip, the Commonwealth Connection are booked for a title defense. Doug Williams and Davey Boy Smith Jr. will put the NWA World Tag Team Championship on the line against La Rebelion duo of Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf.

On Night 1, it's personal.



Now w/ Damian 666, will La Rebelión be able to reclaim the titles they held for nearly 300 days? Or will @DougWilliamsUK & @DBSmithjr prove to be the dominant force in the NWA?



Who leaves #NWA74 w/ gold?!



@FiteTV

The Commonwealth Connection have three straight wins over La Rebelion. The first was a non-title bout in the Crockett Cup tag team tournament. The second came with Williams and Smith winning the tag titles. The third was a lucha rules rematch, in which the Commonwealth Connection outsmarted the luchadores at their own game. Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf will be joined by Damian 666 for the next round. Damian’s presence ringside could prove to be a game changer, especially if he spits mist.

The NWA 74 card currently stands as:

Night 1 (August 27)

NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

Kamille (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie NWA World Tag Team Championship: Commonwealth Connection (Doug Williams & Davey Boy Smith Jr.) (c) vs. La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf)

Commonwealth Connection (Doug Williams & Davey Boy Smith Jr.) (c) vs. La Rebelion (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. Kerry Morton

Homicide (c) vs. Kerry Morton NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Jax Dane (c) vs. Cyon

Jax Dane (c) vs. Cyon Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox

Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox Burke Invitational: Women’s gauntlet match to earn a title shot including Samantha Starr, Angelina Love, KiLynn King, Tootie Lynn, Missa Kate, Max The Impaler, Madi Wrenkowski, Jennacide, Natalia Markova, and possibly more

Women’s gauntlet match to earn a title shot including Samantha Starr, Angelina Love, KiLynn King, Tootie Lynn, Missa Kate, Max The Impaler, Madi Wrenkowski, Jennacide, Natalia Markova, and possibly more Matt Cardona’s return match against handpicked opponent

EC3 vs. Mims

Night 2 (August 28)

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Tyrus

Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Tyrus NWA Women’s World Championship: Champion vs. Burke Invitational winner

Champion vs. Burke Invitational winner NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship: Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Kenzie Paige) (c) vs. The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) in a Kingshighway Street Fight

Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Kenzie Paige) (c) vs. The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) in a Kingshighway Street Fight NWA United States Tag Team Championship: Tag team battle royal to crown winner including ILL Begotten (Alex Taylor & Jeremiah Plunkett), The Now (Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus), Miserably Faithful (Sal Rinauro & Gaagz The Gymp), Gold Rushhh (Marshe Rockett & Jordan Clearwater), Ruff ‘n’ Ready (D’vin & Deonte), The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky), Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx), Team Ambition (Mike Outlaw & Camaro Jackson), plus 2 more teams

Tag team battle royal to crown winner including ILL Begotten (Alex Taylor & Jeremiah Plunkett), The Now (Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus), Miserably Faithful (Sal Rinauro & Gaagz The Gymp), Gold Rushhh (Marshe Rockett & Jordan Clearwater), Ruff ‘n’ Ready (D’vin & Deonte), The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky), Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx), Team Ambition (Mike Outlaw & Camaro Jackson), plus 2 more teams MLW National Openweight Championship: Davey Richards (c) vs. Thrillbilly Silas

Do you like the new additions to NWA 74?