- According to Fightful Select, now that Vince McMahon is gone, WWE creative has discussed Bray Wyatt for a potential return to the company. One person indicated that McMahon grew tired of Wyatt being so protective of his gimmick. It was claimed that McMahon didn’t like Bray and said degrading things about his physique.
- PW Insider was told that despite his return to AEW television, CM Punk is still rehabbing his foot injury, and the severity of his injury was never a work. It doesn’t seem likely that Punk will wrestle before All Out on Sept. 4. Punk’s return wasn’t kept a secret backstage; he was “out in full sight” of everyone.
- Meanwhile, Fightful indicates there was a restricted area backstage, and Punk’s return was kept a secret from “much of the roster” and staff, including some of the people “actively involved” in Dynamite’s show-closing brawl. A title unification match between Punk and Jon Moxley is currently planned for All Out.
- Insider also mentioned that “just about everyone” believes Kenny Omega will return as the Young Bucks’ partner in the AEW trios title tournament on next week’s Dynamite.
- It’s expected that Adam Cole will be cleared to compete “relatively soon,” per Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer.
