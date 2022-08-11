Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- Sean Ross Sapp teased an upcoming Fightful Select “on why some WWE higher ups believe they are more likely to regain Bray Wyatt now than before”.
- After Titus O’Neil’s promo on the July 18 Raw claimed you’ll never hear WWE “talk about politics,” multiple wrestlers & staff reached out to Fightful about how “a Kevin Dunn-led production truck was adorned with a crudely-taped ‘Trump 2020’ flag while at the Thunderdome after the 2020 Election.”
- It hasn’t been changed on WWE.com yet, but this tweet from Angel appears to indicate he’ll be getting his last name “Garza” back.
- Conrad Thompson said on the My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast that Ric Flair’s Last Match was “part of a bigger master plan and no it does not involve Ric Flair wrestling again.” His Starrcast company then trademarked “Southwest Championship Wrestling”.
- A Peacock marketing email revealed Charlotte Flair will be the guest on the next Broken Skull Sessions. Stone Cold Steve Austin’s conversation with Flair premieres Aug. 19 on the service.
