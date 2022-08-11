Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

FU This Thing of Ours (Aug. 13, 7 pm CT)

Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) & Storm Grayson vs. Evan Greenaway, Jessie V, & Mark Wheeler Alfonso Gonzalez vs. Gunner Brave Axel Rico vs. Ethan Price Aaron Williams & Gary Jay vs. Joey Marx & Mason Conrad Brothers of Funstruction (Ruffo & Yabo the Clown) (c) vs. Pick ‘n Pop (Darius Latrell & Koda Hernandez) (FU Tag Team Championship) JJ Garrett vs. Joe Alonzo Chico Suave vs. Project MONIX (No Holds Barred Match)

Freelance Underground are back and bringing it! Tag titles on the line, Suave and MONIX going to war, and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

GCW Homecoming (Aug. 13-14)

—Night One (Aug. 13, 7 pm ET)—

Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) vs. Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) John Wayne Murdoch vs. Matt Tremont (Deathmatch) Nick Wayne vs. Starboy Charlie Alex Colon (c) vs. Rina Yamashita (GCW Ultraviolent Championship) EFFY vs. Jon Moxley (c) (GCW World Championship)

—Night Two (Aug. 14, 4 pm ET)—

Rina Yamashita vs. Sawyer Wreck BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) vs. Charli Evans & Everett Connors Joe Lando vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Blake Christian, Jordan Oliver, & Nick Wayne vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, & Steve Manders) Dark Sheik vs. Maki Itoh Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch vs. Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c) (GCW Tag Team Championship)

Put your makeup on and do your hair up real pretty, ‘cause GCW are coming home to Atlantic City! They’ve got a whole batch of fun stuff lined up from Moxley defending against EFFY to a double helping of Yamashita violence, but for my money, nothing more exciting than Sheik vs. Itoh baby!

Check it out live on FITE, folks!

H2O Like a Hoss (Aug. 15, 8 pm ET)

Jimmy “Chondo” Lyon vs. Kristian Ross vs. Sawyer Wreck Cecilio Vega vs. Leroy Robinson Anthraxx vs. “Low Life” Louie Ramos (Anything Goes Match) Kasey Kirk vs. Matt Tremont Devantes vs. GG Everson vs. Ryan Redfield vs. Steve Manders Austin Luke vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Adonis Valerio (c) vs. Chris Bradley vs. Deklan Grant vs. Reid Walker (H2O Hybrid Championship) Brandon Kirk vs. Lucky 13 (c) (H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship) Colby Corino (c) vs. Marcus Mathers (H2O Championship)

H2O are back and throwing heavyweight hands again with a cooldown Monday night card!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

Matt Tremont vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

IWS are continuing to dump gems out of their vault, and when I saw this little clash of styles come across my subscription page I knew I had to run it, folks!

Alex Gracia vs. Rachael Ellering

Zelo Pro are unleashing their Mania weekend show as individual matches, so I thought I’d run this hot slice of grappling for y’all, check it out!

Austin Luke vs. Noah Hossman

Last but not least we’ll dip into the most recent iteration of Beyond’s Discovery Gauntlet, enjoy!

