NWA 74 adds EC3 debut, Angelina Love vying for title shot, and more!

NWA 74 is scheduled to be a two-night extravaganza to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the National Wrestling Alliance. There are a lot of spots to fill for Night 1 on August 27 and Night 2 on August 28 at Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, MO. The most surprising addition is EC3 debuting for the NWA.

EC3 is booked to do battle against big, strong Mims.

Breaking: Night 1 of #NWA74, @therealec3 makes his NWA debut in a grudge match vs the returning Big Strong Mims!



️ https://t.co/YhcbNPWv5N

https://t.co/dVq3vYFVuA pic.twitter.com/tTn4CtfaQO — NWA (@nwa) August 10, 2022

NWA is bringing back the Mildred Burke Invitational gauntlet match to earn a shot at the NWA Women’s World Championship. Several interesting names are jumping in. None is more accomplished than six-time Knockouts champion Angelina Love.

BREAKING: @ActualALove has entered the #Burke Invitational!



Do we need to list credentials? The qualifications are endless! Can Angelina Love add another trophy to her collection? Even more, could she become Women's Champion on Night 2?



️ https://t.co/YhcbNPWv5N

@FiteTV pic.twitter.com/9l1y9LPanj — NWA (@nwa) August 8, 2022

The most intriguing competitor of the bunch is Samantha Starr. She is a third-generation wrestler as the daughter of Sam Houston and Baby Doll. Starr’s mother will be present for support at NWA 74.

BREAKING: The 1st entrant in The Burke Invitational at #NWA74 is 'The Perfect Knockout' Samantha Starr accompanied by Baby Doll!



The Invitational returns on Night 1 of #NWA74 and the winner will earn a Women's Championship Match on Night 2!



️ https://t.co/YhcbNPWv5N

@FiteTV pic.twitter.com/S5FLbgcYIb — NWA (@nwa) August 2, 2022

Other participants in the Burke Invitational include KiLynn King, Tootie Lynn, Missa Kate, Max The Impaler, Madi Wrenkowski, and Jennacide.

The NWA 74 card currently stands as:

Night 1 (August 27)

NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

Kamille (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. Kerry Morton

Homicide (c) vs. Kerry Morton NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Jax Dane (c) vs. Cyon

Jax Dane (c) vs. Cyon Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox

Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox Burke Invitational: Women’s gauntlet match to earn a title shot including Samantha Starr, Angelina Love, KiLynn King, Tootie Lynn, Missa Kate, Max The Impaler, Madi Wrenkowski, Jennacide, and possibly more

Women’s gauntlet match to earn a title shot including Samantha Starr, Angelina Love, KiLynn King, Tootie Lynn, Missa Kate, Max The Impaler, Madi Wrenkowski, Jennacide, and possibly more Matt Cardona’s return match against handpicked opponent

Night 2 (August 28)

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Tyrus

Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Tyrus NWA Women’s World Championship: Champion vs. Burke Invitational winner

Champion vs. Burke Invitational winner NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship: Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Kenzie Paige) (c) vs. The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) in a Kingshighway Street Fight

Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Kenzie Paige) (c) vs. The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) in a Kingshighway Street Fight NWA United States Tag Team Championship: Tag team battle royale to crown winner including ILL Begotten (Alex Taylor & Jeremiah Plunkett), The Now (Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus), Miserably Faithful (Sal Rinauro & Gaagz The Gymp), Gold Rushhh (Marshe Rockett & Jordan Clearwater), Ruff ‘n’ Ready (D’vin & Deonte), The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky), Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx), plus 3 more teams

Don’t count out any surprise appearances, especially from Davey Richards. He issued a warning as gatekeeper of St. Louis wrestling.

The Chase is STL what MSG is to NYC. We, #teamambition are the gatekeepers to wrestling in the Gateway city. This our city, and we challenge you Aug 27/28 @nwa . Send us your best and send them with backup bc we're bringing our whole city with us. #ourcity #gatekeepers — (@RichardsWesley) August 5, 2022

Are you excited to see EC3 pop up in the NWA? How’s the NWA 74 card looking so far?