NWA 74 adds EC3 debut, Angelina Love vying for title shot, and more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
NWA 74 is scheduled to be a two-night extravaganza to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the National Wrestling Alliance. There are a lot of spots to fill for Night 1 on August 27 and Night 2 on August 28 at Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, MO. The most surprising addition is EC3 debuting for the NWA.

EC3 is booked to do battle against big, strong Mims.

NWA is bringing back the Mildred Burke Invitational gauntlet match to earn a shot at the NWA Women’s World Championship. Several interesting names are jumping in. None is more accomplished than six-time Knockouts champion Angelina Love.

The most intriguing competitor of the bunch is Samantha Starr. She is a third-generation wrestler as the daughter of Sam Houston and Baby Doll. Starr’s mother will be present for support at NWA 74.

Other participants in the Burke Invitational include KiLynn King, Tootie Lynn, Missa Kate, Max The Impaler, Madi Wrenkowski, and Jennacide.

The NWA 74 card currently stands as:

Night 1 (August 27)

  • NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
  • NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) vs. Kerry Morton
  • NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Jax Dane (c) vs. Cyon
  • Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox
  • Burke Invitational: Women’s gauntlet match to earn a title shot including Samantha Starr, Angelina Love, KiLynn King, Tootie Lynn, Missa Kate, Max The Impaler, Madi Wrenkowski, Jennacide, and possibly more
  • Matt Cardona’s return match against handpicked opponent

Night 2 (August 28)

  • NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Tyrus
  • NWA Women’s World Championship: Champion vs. Burke Invitational winner
  • NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship: Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy & Kenzie Paige) (c) vs. The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) in a Kingshighway Street Fight
  • NWA United States Tag Team Championship: Tag team battle royale to crown winner including ILL Begotten (Alex Taylor & Jeremiah Plunkett), The Now (Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus), Miserably Faithful (Sal Rinauro & Gaagz The Gymp), Gold Rushhh (Marshe Rockett & Jordan Clearwater), Ruff ‘n’ Ready (D’vin & Deonte), The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky), Hawx Aerie (Luke Hawx & PJ Hawx), plus 3 more teams

Don’t count out any surprise appearances, especially from Davey Richards. He issued a warning as gatekeeper of St. Louis wrestling.

Are you excited to see EC3 pop up in the NWA? How’s the NWA 74 card looking so far?

