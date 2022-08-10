Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

According to Fightful Select, Kevin Dunn will remain with WWE for the time being. They don’t believe they have anyone capable of replacing him right now.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that there are currently no plans to change the Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre match at Clash at the Castle, despite Karrion Kross getting involved.

PW Insider notes the word around WWE HQ is the company is looking at holding Royal Rumble 2023 in San Antonio, Texas, presumably at the Alamodome.

They also say filming is underway on new episodes of A&E’s WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures but original host AJ “Top Dolla” Francis is not involved.

Recent social media activity has led to speculation Miro isn’t happy with how he’s being used in AEW right now. He recently told Renee Paquette on her podcast that he thought he might be done when his AEW contract expires but now isn’t so sure.

