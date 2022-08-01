Jon Moxley's amazing year continued with two SummerSlam weekend wins

We didn't get too into the "Best of 2022 So Far" trend a lot of pop culture sites, but if we had, Jon Moxley would have had my vote for wrestler of the year. Mox took time off to address of a personal issue late last year so he could be a better husband & father, then returned to wrestling better than ever.

Great programs with Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta led to the formation of the Blackpool Country Club. He won the AEW World championship a second time after CM Punk went down to injury, and has been defending his interim belt in entertaining matches ever since. All while continuing to bust his ass for smaller crowds on the independent scene and in New Japan of America.

That run continued SummerSlam/Starrcast weekend in Nashville. Days removed from a battle with Rush on Dynamite, Moxley defended his GCW title against Blake Christian on Friday night (July 29) at The People vs. GCW. Mox's current reign as Game Changer Wrestler's king started last September, and it's showing no signs of ending any time soon after an entertaining 15 minute win over the young high flier.

Then on Saturday, the Death Rider battled New Japan Junior Heavyweight veteran El Desperado in a No Disqualification match at NJPW's Music City Mayhem show. It actually ended up being a match that would fit in on a GCW show, with wooden skewers, barbed wire, a guitar, and a board covered in cut-up aluminum cans being used in the bloody battle. Mox won when a defiant Despy flipped the bird before passing out in a choke hold.

El Desperado describes what it feels like to be shattered by Jon Moxley.@NJPWGlobal #njMayhem pic.twitter.com/hGi1pbUgVl — FITE (@FiteTV) July 30, 2022

What's next for Moxley? Either Chris Jericho or his BCC teammate Yuta at AEW's "Quake By The Lake". Beyond that, it'll be whatever the hell he wants. And it will kick ass.