Controversial main event finish in weekend G1 Climax 32 action

It was a busy weekend of wrestling, and that included two shows from New Japan’s G1 Climax 32 tournament.

Noteworthy from Sat., July 30’s action was David Finlay picking up a big win over a former IWGP World Heavyweight champion. Since Fit’s son is currently holding the unrecognized version of the United States title, his next G1 match against Will Ospreay could be seen as a unification bout.

There was also controversy in the main event, as the pin Hiroshi Tanahashi scored on an armbar counter came with Zack Sabre, Jr.’s arm clearly under the ropes.

• David Finlay def. Shingo Takagi via pinfall with a roll-up • JONAH def. Tom Lawlor via pinfall after a Torpedo Splash • SANADA def. Great-O-Khan via pinfall after a moonsault • Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Zack Sabre, Jr. via pinfall with a roll-up

Sunday was the first night with five tournament matches on the card, which will be the norm from her until the semi-finals on Aug. 17. Undefeated World championship rivals Jay White and Kazuchika Okada rolled on... even if the Switchblade paid his Bullet Club teammate to “encourage” Chase Owens to do the job. We also saw former IWGP kind Tetsuya Naito picked up his first win of this year’s G1, and some BIG MEATY MEN SLAPPING MEAT.

• Jeff Cobb def. Lance Archer via pinfall after Tour of the Islands • YOSHI-HASHI def. Juice Robinson via pinfall after Karma • Jay White def. Chase Owens via pinfall after Blade Runner • Kazuchika Okada def. Bad Luck Fale via submission with the Money Clip • Tetsuya Naito def. EVIL via pinfall after Destino

Here’s where things stand in the chase for the main prize of the tournament — a contract for a Wrestle Kingdom main event IWGP World Heavyweight title match:

A Block Kazuchika Okada (3-0-0): 6

Bad Luck Fale (2-2-0): 4

Jeff Cobb (2-1-0): 4

JONAH (1-1-0): 2

Lance Archer (1-2-0): 2

Toru Yano (1-2-0): 2

Tom Lawlor (0-2-0): 0 B Block Jay White (3-0-0): 6

SANADA (2-1-0): 4

Taichi (1-1-0): 2

Tama Tonga (1-1-0): 2

Chase Owens (1-2-0): 2

Tomohiro Ishii (1-2-0): 2

Great-O-Khan (0-2-0): 0 C Block Hirooki Goto (2-0-0): 4

Hiroshi Tanahashi (2-1-0): 4

Zack Sabre Jr. (2-1-0): 4

EVIL (1-1-0): 2

Aaron Henare (1-2-0): 2

Tetsuya Naito (1-2-0): 2

KENTA (0-2-0): 0 D Block Will Ospreay (2-0-0): 4

David Finlay (2-1-0): 4

YOSHI-HASHI (1-1-0): 2

El Phantasmo (1-1-0): 2

Juice Robinson (1-2-0): 2

Shingo Takagi (1-2-0): 2

Yujiro Takahashi (1-2-0): 2

No need to wait for that Ospreay/Finlay clash, as it happens on Tues., Aug. 2. We’ll see if Tanahashi’s tainted win over ZSJ plays into C Block’s finish.

You can see all the remaining matches on the full schedule here, and watch every show with a subscription to the NJPWWorld streaming service here. Key matches from this year’s G1 are also airing Thursday nights on New Japan’s English-language AXS series.