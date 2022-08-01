Ric Flair’s Last Match cameos include Mick Foley, DDP, Sting, Undertaker, and more!

Ric Flair wrestled his last match at the appropriately named Ric Flair’s Last Match event. The Nature Boy triumphed in victory with Andrade in tag team action against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The evening was all about celebrating Flair’s legacy, and several legends were brought in for cool cameos.

Mick Foley made a surprise appearance early during the pre-show. When Frank The Clown tried to ruin the fun, Jacob Fatu came out to silence him. Frank backed away into the loving arms of Foley, who tossed Frank back into the ring for a drubbing from the Samoan Werewolf.

.@RealMickFoley is here to disrupt the party for @FrankTheClown_ by tossing him in the ring to get kicked in the face by @SAMOANWEREWOLF!#FlairsLastMatch pre-show: https://t.co/QHO6GaDEAP pic.twitter.com/bdKbb6SCYh — FITE (@FiteTV) July 31, 2022

Continuing on the pre-show, Nick Gage led a GCW invasion of the Bunkhouse Battle Royal.

Mance Warner ended up winning that match and drinking beer out of the bronze boot trophy.

The pre-show had several video messages with two in particular standing out to me from Sting and Cody Rhodes. Sting was grateful for Flair’s impact on his career and reminisced about his first figure-four from Flair.

Sting: You’re Ric Flair, the Nature Boy. I am forever indebted to you, I’m grateful to you, and I have so much respect for you. I’ll never forget how you, Ric Flair, put me on the map. And if it wasn’t for you and how you groomed me in this business, wow, I would have never made it as far as I did. Make me a promise. You’re going to do some chopping out there. There’s going to be some chests bleeding tonight, yeah. And Ric, when you hook that figure-four on, yeah, I’ll never forget hearing this for the first time as you had me hooked in the figure-four, “Now, we go to school. Woo! Wooo! Woooo!” Yes, that’s what I want tonight. From the Stinger to you, Ric, I love you very much. Go tear it up, and be Ric Flair. God bless you.

Cody spoke about how Dusty Rhodes was proud of being Ric Flair’s greatest opponent.

Cody Rhodes: And I am wishing Ric Flair a very hearty good luck. After 50 years of service to our sport, 50 years of excellence, Ric Flair is having his last match. Or is he? Because that’s the thing. If Ric Flair wants to have another match, if he wants to have 5 other matches, if he wants to wrestle at the next Starrcast, if he wants to show up on Monday night Raw and try and put me in the figure-four, Ric Flair can do whatever he wants in pro wrestling. My song, the beginning of it, it says, “Wrestling has more than one royal family.” The reason it’s even humored that that can be said is largely due to the rivalry between my father and “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair. And one of the things that he was most proud of, Dusty was most proud of, that he wouldn’t tell you. If he was alive today, he would lie. He’d be coy. He wouldn’t want to say it, but he was most proud that he was Ric’s greatest opponent. And he considered Ric the GOAT, the greatest of all time, the best to ever do it.

Those are available for viewing on the free pre-show at the 41:31 mark for Sting and the 45:36 mark for Cody.

Dixie Carter, Nick Aldis, JBL, Trish Stratus, Kurt Angle, Jim Ross, Dolph Ziggler, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Jake Roberts, Will Sasso, Doug Dillinger, and Lex Luger also sent well wishes.

Bad news was that Matt Cardona, Brian Myers, and Mark Sterling ruined the Impact World Championship bout between Josh Alexander and Jacob Fatu. Good news was that Alexander planted Sterling with the C4 spike piledriver. Even better news was that DDP passed through the crowd for a Diamond Cutter to Cardona.

Jerry Lawler and Jerry Jarrett were in Jeff Jarrett’s locker room helping prepare.

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool sat in the front row alongside Foley for the main event.

Kid Rock soaked in the spectacle as well.

Andrade El Idolo makes his way out to the ring. #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/96203vbNRA — FITE (@FiteTV) August 1, 2022

Bret Hart, J.J. Dillon, Vickie Guerrero, Al Snow, and Santino Marella were also seen in the crowd.

After Flair’s win, Undertaker shared words of encouragement.

This final cameo wasn’t on the show, but it might take the cake. “The Boogie Woogie Man” Jimmy Valiant loves good sugar.

Which was your favorite cameo from the broadcast?