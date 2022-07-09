Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- A WWE source told Fightful Select that Vince McMahon shouted “FUCK EM!” when he got backstage after his June 17 appearance on SmackDown, which was the day he stepped down as WWE’s CEO and Chairman following the Wall Street Journal’s initial report on the investigation into his alleged sexual misconduct.
- Denise Salcedo was told that the Vince McMahon Netflix documentary series has been pulled from Netflix’s programming schedule. The project was said to be well into post-production, with millions of dollars spent on it. One source at Netflix said “that shit’s out of here.”
- Everyone who Fightful spoke with at WWE believes John Laurinaitis is done with the company, but he’ll be taken care of with a golden parachute deal.
- Fans have begun noticing signs that WWE is out of the Sasha Banks business. A Top 10 video of Paige’s Greatest Moments edits Banks out of Paige’s 2017 return, and Sasha is no longer available as a user profile image on Peacock.
- NXT’s next streaming special is tentatively planned for either Sat., Aug. 20 or Sat., Aug. 27, per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
