MLW expands reach of TV deal

MLW is in the midst of a summer season of surprises. The latest announcement is the expansion of their TV deal with beIN SPORTS.

The press release explains:

beIN SPORTS and Major League Wrestling have announced an agreement for MLW content to broadcast on its free streaming and over-the-air channel beIN SPORTS XTRA. MLW will air on beIN SPORTS XTRA on Fridays at 10 p.m. beginning on July 8, with its linear premiere 24 hours later on beIN SPORTS.

A free, 24/7 English language LIVE sports, news, analysis and highlights channel, beIN SPORTS XTRA brings everyone closer to the game.

beIN SPORTS XTRA is available on major streaming platforms such as Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Redbox, KlowdTV, TiVo, Vizio, XUMO TV, and more as well as on over-the-air television stations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Jose-San Francisco-Oakland, Atlanta, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Columbus, Las Vegas, and Austin, among others. For a full list of providers and markets, visit beINSPORTSXTRA.com.

“This partnership builds on our four-year relationship with beIN and will help drive awareness and give our fans the ability to access MLW content on multiple platforms,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “MLW on beIN SPORTS XTRA gives viewers access to MLW for free via streaming services as well as on over-the-air television in major markets, like Los Angeles, Chicago, and Dallas.”

MLW events showcase the full spectrum of professional wrestling, with world-class athletes representing countries around the world with fighting styles including: technical, Japanese strong style, lucha libre, King’s Road brawling, MMA, catch wrestling, hybrid wrestling, submission grappling and other disciplines.